Rawalpindi: In another incident of ceasefire violation, a young girl was injured when Indian troops on Friday resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to the ISPR, the Indian forces targeted civilian population in Rakh Chakri and Neza Pir sector where a 13-year-old girl sustained serious injuries.



The injured girl has been evacuated to a nearby hospital, said the official statement.



This is the second ceasefire violation by India in this week. On Monday, ten civilians including children and women were injured in Indian troops’ firing along the LoC.



According to military’s media wing, the Indian forces resorted to unprovoked fire of mortars and heavy weapons in Jandrot and Nikial Sectors deliberately targeting civilian population in Jabbar, Sandhara, Sumbal Gali and Dabsi villages of Kotli District.



Pakistan army troops then responded effectively to Indian unprovoked cease fire violations. One Indian soldier was killed and 3 injured, including a major, while substantial damage inflicted on Indian posts which initiated fire.



Last week, a ceasefire violation by India martyred a man while a woman sustained injuries. The incident took place in Chirikot Sector, said the the ISPR.