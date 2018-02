1. You might only talk the entire night

2. Your begum will take at least 30 minutes to get ready

3. Things could be extremely awkward

4. You will have a million thoughts going in your head

5. Some irritating friends might constantly text you

6. Your wife might be on her period

7. The dulhan might cry the entire night

8. Someone might try to pull pranks

9. You will not last for more than 30 seconds

10. You will be really tired

11. You will be pissed that you lost so much money

12. You will wonder why your begum spent so much on her dress

13. You’ll have to tell people when you’re becoming a father