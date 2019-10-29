13 more die from Narayanganj mosque blast; death toll now 14

The havoc wreaked inside Baitus Salat Jame Mosque in Narayanganj last night.

Thirteen more people, who suffered severe injuries in a blast at a mosque in Narayanganj yesterday, died today.













Rahmatullah Chowdhury, in-charge of Bomb Disposal Unit of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit, told The Daily Star that primarily they found that the explosion took place from the air-conditioner.



"But we are analysing the information and a team from the bomb disposal unit is also going to Narayanganj to collect evidences to find the nature and reason behind the explosion," he added.



"A gas line of Titas passes beneath the mosque. We are primarily suspecting that gas had leaked from the line and accumulated inside the mosque since the windows were shut. When the air conditioner was turned on, due to sparks the gas might have exploded," said Abdullah Al Arefin, assistant director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence.



Enamul Haque, who lives near the mosque, told The Daily Star that he had gone to the place of worship for Esha prayers and that there was a power outage when the Imam gave his call to prayer.



There were about 120- 130 worshippers at the three-storey mosque, he said.



Dr Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, confirmed the development to The Daily Star this morning.The dead have been identified as Rashed (30), Rifat (18), Mostafa Kamal (34), Zubair (18), Sabbir (21), Kuddus Bepari (72), Delwar Hossain (48), Zunayed (17), Humayun Kabir (70), Ibrahim (43) and Jamal (40).With them, a total of 14 people have died from the incident so far.Earlier, seven-year-old Jewel died at the hospital.Around 40 people suffered severe injuries in a blast at Pashchim Talla Baitus Salam Mosque of Narayanganj after Esha prayers yesterday.Fire officials suspect accumulated gas from a leaked pipe line caused a fire that might have triggered the AC explosion.Dr Samanta Lal Sen said the condition of several patients is critical.The prime minister has directed to ensure their best treatment, Dr Sen added.