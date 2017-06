Naik also stressed the need for a single agency to "collate and manage" intelligence from disparate agencies.



A central data base, he added, was also needed, with face, DNA and fingerprint matching facilities.



"We need cutting-edge forms of communication, too," he said.



The former Air chief suggested hardware for Kashmir: unmanned air vehicles (UAV), attack helicopters and fixed wing aircraft on the lines of the AC-130 of the US Air Force.



"The resources would be C-130s modified with radar controlled 20 mm gun and a 105 mm howitzer similar to the AC- 130 of the US Air Force. There would be HALE (High Altitude Long Endurance) UAVs on station covering the Red Zones and troubled spots. Attack choppers would be on standby during the day. Special Forces teams would be ready along with Mi-17 choppers to move them," he said.



He explained that when UAV spotted targets, they would also appear on the screens of the C-130 which would "track and neutralise" them.



"In Red Zones, no clearance would be required except to ascertain that they are not our own troops. The same method could be used when large mobs gather," he added.

