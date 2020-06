13 Killed and 9,300 Arrested as United States Attempts to Halt National Unrest

More than 20,000 National Guard deployed in 29 states along with thousands more local, federal and military troops cannot quell the anger of African Americans and their allies

Image on the right: Louisville African American business owner David McAtee killed by police and national guard during unrest

Detroit cops attack anti-racist demonstrations

Australian reporter attacked by US federal police