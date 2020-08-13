/ Register

13 August 1980 - Remembering the Moradabad Muslim massacre

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by xeuss, Aug 13, 2020 at 6:57 PM.

    On 13 August, 1980 as Muslims were celebrating Eid throughout India, the police and Provincial Armed Constabulary opened fire on the Moradabad Eidgah where around 40,000 Muslims had gathered to offer prayers. Around 300 Muslims were killed.

    “Moradabad was a case of police brutality, pure and simple. The forces of law and order unleashed their fury on thousands of Muslims who had come to offer prayers on their day of joy and celebration. Hundreds, including many children, died in the massacre and stampede. Hundreds more were critically injured. For them, death came slowly.

    Both Moradabad's Hindus and Muslims will tell anyone who will listen that what happened on 13 August, 1980 in their city was not a communal riot. It was a clash between the police and Muslims. But the police, in order to throw a cover on their brutal misdeeds, told lies about what precisely happened, and built up false trails that would shift focus of attention from the incidents of the namaz. Moradabad was not communal on 13 August, but the police might have made it communal later.”

    Read more at:

    https://www.firstpost.com/india/rem...ctment-of-lefts-secular-politics-3745717.html
     
    1980

    No smartphones...no Internet/social media. Back then not even television was that popular in India. The only way to get the word out was using radio or newspapers.

    If the likes of Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra could get away with serious crimes in 2020 despite these technologies, imagine the unspeakable, untold things that happened back then.

    Off-topic: We did have a black-and-white TV at my Bombay home in my early childhood in the 80's (upgraded to color around 1986 I believe), only Doordarshan government propaganda available. Mom and dad used to fight all the time, and I watched all kinds of things on Television that were meant for adults. Imagine a 7 or 8-year old watching adults having sex in the vintage 80's style (some of 80's Bollywood movies were very raunchy). Perfectly normal for my home.
     
    :(
    A happy day converted into tragedy.
     
