$13 a MONTH for a SOFTWARE ENGINEER - GARBAGE PROGRAMMING JOBS - INDIA - This is why Indian IT is a scam

The narega wage from govt for people who doesn't find any other job is around 200/- per day or 90$/- month ..If it's a private firm then labour rule applies where minimum wage around 300/- RS ..false news spreads early ..
 
