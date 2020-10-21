What's new

127 Projects Worth Rs. 63 Billion Registered Under PM’s Construction Industry Incentives Scheme

127 Projects Worth Rs. 63 Billion Registered Under PM’s Construction Industry Incentives Scheme

Posted 22 hours ago by Jehangir Nasir




The Prime Minister’s incentive scheme for builders and developers is now picking-up showing definite signs of success and a great amount of interest by the construction industry.

According to the released information by the Federal Board of Revenue, till 19th October 2020, a total of 127 projects have been registered with a total projected cost of Rs. 63 billion.

In addition, a total of 108 persons are also in the process of registering 114 projects at a projected cost of Rs. 109 billion. The registered projects from major cities include 61 projects from Karachi, Lahore 44, Islamabad 30, Rawalpindi 19, Faisalabad 10 and rest from other cities.

The last date for registering projects under the scheme is December 31, 2020.

127 Projects Worth Rs. 63 Billion Registered Under PM's Construction Industry Incentives Scheme

The Prime Minister’s incentive scheme for builders and developers is now picking-up showing definite signs of success and a great
So Rs 63b worth of projects already registered and Rs 109b more in the pipeline. That is amazing news. A cash injection of Rs 172b into the economy all from private investors.

Pakistanis are generally late lateef, I expect alot more projects to be registered once we get closer to the December 31st deadline. I hope investment touches Rs 500b.
 
Syed1. said:
So Rs 63b worth of projects already registered and Rs 109b more in the pipeline. That is amazing news. A cash injection of Rs 172b into the economy all from private investors.

Pakistanis are generally late lateef, I expect alot more projects to be registered once we get closer to the December 31st deadline. I hope investment touches Rs 500b.
thank you nawaj sharif.
 
