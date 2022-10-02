125 fans, two police officers killed at Indonesia football match Police fired tear gas after rival fans brawled at the football match, but that caused panic, with most of the casualties trampled to death.

14:02, Oct 02 2022Deaths as fans storm pitch following football game in IndonesiaPlay VideoOTHERMore than 120 reportedly died after violence broke out after the match between Arema FC and Persebaya in Malang.Clashes between supporters of two Indonesian soccer teams in East Java province killed 125 fans and 2 police officers, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday.Several brawls between supporters of the two rival soccer teams were reported inside the stadium after the Indonesian Premier League game ended with Persebaya Surabaya beating Arema Malang 3-2.YUDHA PRABOWO/APSecurity officers detain a fan during one of the clashes at the match in Malang, East Java.The fights prompted riot police to fire tear gas, which caused panic among supporters, said East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta.Hundreds of people ran to an exit gate in an effort to avoid the tear gas. Some suffocated in the chaos and others were trampled, killing 34 almost instantly.YUDHA PRABOWO/APOfficers examine a damaged police vehicle following the clash. wo)More than 300 were rushed to nearby hospitals to treat injuries but many died on the way and during a treatment, Afinta said.