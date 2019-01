And what will be the incentive for the poor farmer who grows these fruits?

Even when exporting, they don't get as high of a value as they should, imagine what would they get if they were to dump them in the local markets?

Yes the common man who can't earn their food will benefit but who then will want to keep growing these?



We do not want to stop our exports and make our farmers even poorer and kill whatever economy we have.

We want to enable the poor to be able to earn more to afford more.

And those poor folk can also become farmers and export more.







Lol but cheap prices never enable people to buy more. The ability to afford more does.

Pakistani Mangoes in dubai will easily cost you AED 10 upwards. That's literally AED 5 - 6 (~180 PKR) per mango. Yet people buy and enjoy them.

Click to expand...