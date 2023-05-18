12 senior PTI members decide to ‘jump ship’ 40 members from South Punjab also expected to quit PTI

Violent protests erupted nationwide following the arrest of the PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan by the Islamabad High Court on May 9, resulting in damage to public property and military installations. As a consequence, several members have opted to disassociate themselves from the party.Those who have been with the party for 21 years have parted ways with it, while 12 more senior members will quit the party immediately, moreover, the next few days are important as 40 members of South Punjab have also prepared to jump ship.Currently, 12 former members of the Punjab Assembly are also angry with the party and are expected to leave the party and will soon make formal announcement at a press conference.It is worth noting that the PTI did not nominate a significant number of its members for the 2023 election, leading to a notable shift in political affiliations, while 99 percent of political players have changed their allegiances from 2002 to 2023. Specifically, 16 individuals, comprising both former and current members of PTI, hailing from Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Ahmedpur Sharqia, have switched to different political alliances.Incumbent MNA from Bhakkar, Dr Afzal Dhandla and ex-minister Bahadur Sihar from Layyah have already left the PTI.Earlier today, Malik Amin Aslam, a prominent figure in the party, formally announced his departure from PTI during a press conference.The former minister stated: "I joined the party [PTI] under the ideology of eliminating corruption and promoting the welfare of the people". He expressed that his specific role within PTI was focused on the environment and sustainable development.Additionally, Amin Aslam expressed that PTI's ideology strongly advocated for the "rule of law" and "upholding the constitution". "The events that unfolded on May 9 were deeply unsettling for individuals like me," he stressed, adding that "I don't think this pattern would have been occurred in every city without planning".The ex-adviser to the Prime Minister suggested that it would have been prudent to initiate an internal investigation within the party, to identify and expose any individuals involved in wrongdoing.Amin, who parted ways with PTI, expressed with deep sorrow that he could no longer continue supporting the agenda that had taken control of the party. Consequently, he made the decision to leave the party. He clarified that his departure was not influenced by any "external pressure".On the other hand, the PTI also suffered setback afterof the Provincial Assembly from Multan decided to part ways with the party.Six former members of the Provincial Assembly from South Punjab convened a press conference in Multan to formally announce their resignations from Imran-led party.Expressing their discontent with the policy of engaging in 'violent protests, vandalism, and arson' – particularly surrounding the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9 – several leaders have chosen to sever ties with PTI.Among those who announced departure were Muhammad Zaheer ud Din Khan Alizai, Aun Dogar, Abdul Hayi, Malik Mujtaba Niaz Gishkori, Sajjad Hussain Chheena, and Sardar Qaisar Abbas Khan Magsi.