I'm pretty sure it ranks in the top 20. I think Peshawar is the oldest city in Pakistan though. There are many different lists like this, each one has a different methodology, mainly because there are different definitions for what counts as a city. For example, US cities such as St. Louis could count because they had native American sttlements dating back thousands of years, but they were not founded as cities until Europeans arrived.



Anyway, Varanasi consistently ranks in the top 20 on these lists. The reason I posted this was to dispel the notion that North India does not have any Ancient Civilizations. Instead, North India has the richest urban tradition in the subcontinent. Other North Indian Cities such as Prayag(Allahabad), Magadha, and Indraprastha(Dehli) also date back to 1-2 thousand BC. Patilputra, modern day Patna, was actually described by the Greeks as the most advanced city of the subcontinent. Many historians describe it as comparable to Rome. Of course, I still respect Ancient Pakistani Cities such as Taxilla and Peshawar for their historical contributions.

