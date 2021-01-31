beijingwalker
12 officials in NE.China’s Harbin city held accountable for dereliction of duty after COVID-19 cluster infections in CP Group foods firm
By Global TimesPublished: Jan 31, 2021 02:59 PM
The discipline watchdog in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has held 12 officials from Songbei district accountable for dereliction of duty in COVID-19 control, which led to cluster infections in the Thai conglomerate CP Group foods company in the province.
The officials include two deputy governors of Songbei district and the director of the agriculture and rural bureau in the district. They are all members of the Communist Party of China.
The officials' poor management and dereliction of duty in local epidemic prevention and control have caused the clustered infection in CP Group and put great pressure on general anti-epidemic work in the city and even the province, according to an announcement by the Heilongjiang Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision on Sunday.
On Monday, authorities in Heilongjiang said that they had found COVID-19 virus on the outer packaging of nine products of a local meat-processing company co-established by CP Group. The products delivered by the firm have already been removed from the shelves and those that were sold have been recalled.
The firm first reported ten confirmed COVID-19 cases and 31 asymptomatic infections on January 21, which has led to a further spread of the virus across the city.
