12 Most Beautiful Roads in Pakistan
Northern Areas of Pakistan are home to one of the most beautiful attractions on the planet earth, and that is one of the most appreciated aspect about Pakistan. However, there are so many other beautiful factors about Pakistan such as its dreamy roads in different parts of the country.
Some of the most beautiful roads to drive and enjoy are also in northern areas of Pakistan however there are many such roads in other parts of the country as well. Have a glance at these pictures of beautiful Pakistani roads.
1) Road to Bosil, 40 km from Naran, KPK
2) Road towards Abbottabad
3) Gojal Road, Gilgit-Baltistan
4) Jalkhad Road, Kaghan Valley, KPK
5) Karakoram Highway, Gilgit-Baltistan
6) Road to Passu Cones
7) Pir Sohawa Road, Margalla Hills, Islamabad
8) Road from Astore to Chillam
9) Road to Leepah Valley, Azad Kashmir
10) The M2 Motorway, Punjab
11) Western route of Gwadar to Sorab
12) Road to Monal, Islamabad
