12 arrested over Beijing hospital fire that killed dozens [29] of patients

12 arrested over Beijing hospital fire that killed dozens of patients

Nov 17, 2013
Chinese authorities have detained a dozen people over a hospital fire in Beijing that left at least 29 people dead and forced desperate survivors to jump out of windows to escape. The blaze, which broke out on April 18, 2023, at the Changfeng Hospital in the Chinese capital, killed mostly patients, and left scores of others injured. Dramatic footage posted on social media showed people clinging to ropes and jumping from the building, while others perched on external air conditioning units in a desperate bid to flee the flames.

 
Oct 29, 2020
So what's the point its a tragic incident
 
Nov 4, 2011
It's a private hospital, it's more of a hospice, it's reported that most victims were bedridden senior citizens with terminal diseases who can not move by themselves to safety. this hospital may break some fire rules and those who own and manage it will be punished. The whole Chinese social media is crying for blood now.
 

