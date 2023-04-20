12 arrested over Beijing hospital fire that killed dozens [29] of patients

12 detained after dozens killed in Beijing hospital fire Chinese authorities have detained a dozen people over a hospital fire in Beijing that left at least 29 people dead and forced desperate survivors to jump out of windows to escape. The blaze, which…

Chinese authorities have detained a dozen people over a hospital fire in Beijing that left at least 29 people dead and forced desperate survivors to jump out of windows to escape. The blaze, which broke out on April 18, 2023, at the Changfeng Hospital in the Chinese capital, killed mostly patients, and left scores of others injured. Dramatic footage posted on social media showed people clinging to ropes and jumping from the building, while others perched on external air conditioning units in a desperate bid to flee the flames.