12 ancient Egyptian cemeteries discovered near Aswan

Apr 8, 2014
REUTERS | Published — Thursday 12 January 2017

CAIRO: Swedish archaeologists have unearthed a dozen burial sites near the southern city of Aswan that date back almost 3,500 years to the New Kingdom era of ancient Egypt, the Antiquities Ministry said on Wednesday.

Human and animal remains were found in the cemeteries, which were discovered in the Gabal Al-Silsila or Chain of Mountains area 65 km (40.3 miles) north of Aswan and would have been used during the reigns of Pharaohs Thutmose III and Amenhotep II.

It is hoped the burial sites will help historians better understand ancient Egyptian health care and give a boost to Egypt’s struggling tourism industry, which has been beset by political upheaval and militant attacks since the unseating of autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.

Some of the cemeteries were for animals and contain one or two chambers with either stone or clay coffins, or ones made of cartonnage, Mahmoud Afify, the ministry’s head of Ancient Egyptian Antiquities, said in a statement. Totems and scorpions were also found.

The expedition from Sweden’s Lund University began in 2012. In 2015 it discovered the remains of an ancient temple also in Gabal Al-Silsila.

Initial examinations revealed several complete bodies as well as evidence of malnutrition and broken bones that were the result of heavy labor, the ministry quoted expedition head Maria Nelson as saying.

Further studies are expected to reveal the social rankings of those buried there and exactly what purpose the uncovered cemeteries served.
 
This is beautiful. It is sad that the Swedes take more interest than those to whom it actually belonged.
The People who it belongs to are struggling with Economic, Poverty,Corruption,Political,terrorism problems to be focused on finding tombs.

I'd prefer if they just stop investing in the Tourism industry, it has already shown that it is not a source of income that can be trusted.

We need to start focusing on other paths.
 
AL Ahram / Arab News / PIB - PTI
AL Qahirah / Delhi / Riyadh
18th September 2022

AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL Misrriyyah AL Ḫilāfa AL Fātimiyyah Establishment Authority Archaeologists on Sunday, 18th September 2022 announced the “Once in a Lifetime” discovery of a burial cave from the time of ALH Ad Va ALH Ind - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um - Att Eh Az Ibun ALan Na EL AL ALE Umrattun ALM Isriyyah EL AL Att Ib Ish Hy Ar Ram e Ish Is e Ad Ab e Iseti AL Amun ALH Ar Akh ef Esh Ef filled with dozens of pottery pieces and bronze artifacts.
307871006_1907149196157270_4843577234693340589_n.jpg


The Cave was uncovered on a beach recently, when a mechanical digger working, with AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL Misrriyyah AL Ḫilāfa AL Fātimiyyah Establishment Authority Archaeologists using a ladder to descend into the spacious, man-made square cave.
In a Video Released by AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL Misrriyyah AL Ḫilāfa AL Fātimiyyah Establishment Authority Antiquities, gob-smacked ... AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL Misrriyyah AL Ḫilāfa AL Fātimiyyah Establishment Authority Archaeologists shine flashlights on dozens of pottery vessels in a variety of forms and sizes, dating back to the Reign of ALH Ad Va ALH Ind - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um - Att Eh Az Ibun ALan Na EL AL ALE Umrattun ALM Isriyyah EL AL Att Ib Ish - Emperor who died 3,235 Years Ago.

Bowls — some of them painted red, some containing bones — footed chalices, cooking pots, storage jars, lamps and bronze arrowheads or spearheads could be seen in the cave.
The objects were found untouched since being placed there about 3,300 years ago.
At least one relatively intact skeleton was also found in Two Rectangular Plots in the Corner of the Cave.

AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL Misrriyyah AL Ḫilāfa AL Fātimiyyah Establishment Authority Antiquities Expert said that “The cave may furnish a complete picture of the Late Bronze Age funerary customs.”

This is an “Extremely Rare once in a lifetime discovery,” AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL Misrriyyah AL Ḫilāfa AL Fātimiyyah Establishment Authority Antiquities Expert said pointing to the extra fortune of the cave having remained sealed until its recent uncovering.
The Findings Date to the Reign of ALH Ad Va ALH Ind - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um - Att Eh Az Ibun ALan Na EL AL ALE Umrattun ALM Isriyyah EL AL Att Ib Ish Hy Ar Ram e Ish Is e Ad Ab e Iseti AL Amun ALH Ar Akh ef Esh Ef who controlled a territory that roughly encompassed modern day ALH Ad Va ALH Ind - Att Eh Az e Ibun - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um - ALQ e Ad e Em Va ALQ e Ad e Ib - AL Khātam AL Anbiyā - AL Ar Rasul e Allah AL Ar Rabbul AL ALameen - ALM Ahdiyyah AL Ish Ayyatun AL Ish ah Sultan AL Ar Aisun ALM Ak Kah ALM Uk Arramah ALM Uh Umm e Ad ALH Ish Umiyyah - ALE Umrattun ALM Uh Umm e Ad ALH Ish Miyyah - ALJ Und e ALF Estiniyyah.

AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL Misrriyyah AL Ḫilāfa AL Fātimiyyah Establishment Authority Antiquities Expert said in a statement that The Provenance of the pottery vessels — ALE Umrattun AK e Ad - AK et Uk Arr Emn Us EL AL Ish Af Arras(Cyprus); AL Mamlakah AL ʿArabīyah AL Lubnānīyah; ALM Amlakah AL'Arabīyah ALAs ūrīyah - ALM Intaqatun ALB AL AD AL AShaam ALas Hamaliyyah; AL Mamlakah AL ʿArabīyah AL Filasṭīniyyah - Establishment Authority Territorial Regions - AL Mintaqatun ALH Ad Va ALH Ind Att Eh Az e Ibun AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um - ALQ e Ad e Em Va ALQ E Ad e Ib ALan Na EL - ALH Ad Ab Ib ALG Iza - ALW e Ad EL AL 'Az Za Va ALW e Ad AL IshSh Alla Lah - Att EL As-S Akan; ALH Ad Va ALH Ind - Att Eh Az e Ibun - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um - ALQ e Ad e Em Va ALQ e Ad e Ib - AL Khātam AL Anbiyā - AL Ar Rasul e Allah AL Ar Rabbul AL ALameen - ALM Ahdiyyah AL Ish Ayyatun AL Ish ah Sultan AL Ar Aisun ALM Ak Kah ALM Uk Arramah ALM Uh Umm e Ad ALH Ish Umiyyah - ALE Umrattun ALM Uh Umm e Ad ALH Ish Miyyah - ALJ Und e ALF Estiniyyah - Arram EL Eh(ALJ IffaR) — is testimony to the “lively trading activity that took place along the coast.”

The Cave has been resealed and is under guard while a plan for excavation is being formulated, AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL Misrriyyah AL Ḫilāfa AL Fātimiyyah Establishment Authority said, noting “a few items” had been looted from the cave in the short period of time between Cave looted Antiquities discovery and closure.
 

