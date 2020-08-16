/ Register

12,500 Year-Old Ancient Sphinx Was Recently Found In Pakistan !!!!!!

Discussion in 'Pakistan Tourism' started by Shahzaz ud din, Aug 16, 2020 at 10:39 PM.

    Shahzaz ud din

    12,500 Year-Old Ancient Sphinx Was Recently Found In Pakistan !!!!!!


    Often times referred to as the Baluchistan Sphinx, this is an especially important discovery mainly because of the fact that it was discovered less than 6,000 kilometers away from the famous Sphinx from Giza, Egypt.

    Having been discovered in Pakistan is especially important here as it appears to be even older than the Sphinx from Giza which might point towards it having influenced the construction of the Sphinx, to begin with.

    There have been many civilizations that predated the Egyptian one to say the least, but this structure in itself appears to be especially important as it could be the first to have ever even constructed a sphinx statue in the first place.

    Although many skeptics believe that it is just a random natural structure that formed by itself since ancient times, you cannot say that it’s not interesting just how similar it really is to the Sphinx from Giza altogether.

    We cannot say for sure how old the Giza Sphinx really is, as we don’t have any proof of it dating back to any specific time period, but the Baluchistan Sphinx appears to date back to 12,500 years ago which is definitely enough to say that it’s most likely older than the Giza structure.


    The Giza pyramids appear to date back to 4,500 years ago so it definitely appears as though this new sphinx predates the Giza Sphinx, to say the least

    Original Source: https://ancientstuff.net/12500-year...bv81Q_DrISMIw9RbbktSxMC7k7z1pUsP97I_cD_Ky0ig0
     
    litman

    but many archeologists believe that it is not a man made structure. it was created by forces of nature and happened to look like a sphinx by chance.just like sometimes shapes are formed in clouds.
     
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    I am a firm believer in the theory that the Indus valley civilization is much grander than the other sister river civilizations. Hardly a fraction of it has been excavated, probably we need another Howard Carter to discover its true magnitude.
     
    Path-Finder

    well, there is a debate on the sphinx in giza too.
     
