12.5 Millions Muslim Killed in 25 years of US initiated War.

People need to learn to stop using U.S. regime propaganda terminology, if they even bother to debunk all this U.S. state propaganda disinfomation.



Its not an NGO that made that up. Its a lone U.S. regime agent hiding behind a fake activist group run only by himself who claimed he interviewed anonymous people who he claims told him people where seen leaving villages, without any evidence that these people even exist, nevermind stated the truth or that leaving poor villages has anything to do with Chinas job or vocational education programs rather than common landflight due to urbanization and job search.



The U.S. regime wasnt fooled by some random NGO. The U.S. regime made that entire lie up themself, perpetuated it through U.S. regime controlled media following the usual script long enough until enough of their domestic population living in a propaganda bubble had at least heard the narrrative, excusing another staged "hearing" of their own lies on an "issue" they made up themself, which is just a show for superficial legal justification to target and discriminate and repress Chinese minorities under the cyncical cover of "protecting" them.