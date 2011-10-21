What's new

12.5 Millions Muslim Killed in 25 years of US initiated War.

H

huckyang

Apr 27, 2008
At least 12.5M Muslims died in wars in past 25 years, expert says

Some 12.5 million Muslims have been killed in wars during the last 25 years, a Turkish scholar said Saturday. Speaking at a conference in Istanbul,...
This statistic is in 2018, the number should be higher and those that lost their love and family and it is still suffering till today is even higher.
For the name of US democracy, and their love others.
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

Aug 26, 2010
we will now wait for the Chinese to come along and say so its ok to kill another 2 million Ughurs
 
doorstar

doorstar

Apr 19, 2018
aziqbal said:
we will now wait for the Chinese to come along and say so its ok to kill another 2 million Ughurs
this gives the impression that you have proof positive that they have already killed 2million. that would imply that there was a terrorist in almost every Uighur household.

do you ever think before you come up with these gems to post?

there are only about 12 million Uyghurs, 2 million killed another 2 million in prison that leaves 8million, all of whom would have been touched/affected by this.

if you must post lies please learn to make them believable (don't use bengali math)
 
G

Globenim

Aug 19, 2011
zhxy said:
View attachment 759116
People need to learn to stop using U.S. regime propaganda terminology, if they even bother to debunk all this U.S. state propaganda disinfomation.

Its not an NGO that made that up. Its a lone U.S. regime agent hiding behind a fake activist group run only by himself who claimed he interviewed anonymous people who he claims told him people where seen leaving villages, without any evidence that these people even exist, nevermind stated the truth or that leaving poor villages has anything to do with Chinas job or vocational education programs rather than common landflight due to urbanization and job search.

The U.S. regime wasnt fooled by some random NGO. The U.S. regime made that entire lie up themself, perpetuated it through U.S. regime controlled media following the usual script long enough until enough of their domestic population living in a propaganda bubble had at least heard the narrrative, excusing another staged "hearing" of their own lies on an "issue" they made up themself, which is just a show for superficial legal justification to target and discriminate and repress Chinese minorities under the cyncical cover of "protecting" them.
 
lonelyman

lonelyman

Feb 19, 2015
Globenim said:
People need to learn to stop using U.S. regime propaganda terminology, if they even bother to debunk all this U.S. state propaganda disinfomation.

Its not an NGO that made that up. Its a lone U.S. regime agent hiding behind a fake activist group run only by himself who claimed he interviewed anonymous people who he claims told him people where seen leaving villages, without any evidence that these people even exist, nevermind stated the truth or that leaving poor villages has anything to do with Chinas job or vocational education programs rather than common landflight due to urbanization and job search.

The U.S. regime wasnt fooled by some random NGO. The U.S. regime made that entire lie up themself, perpetuated it through U.S. regime controlled media following the usual script long enough until enough of their domestic population living in a propaganda bubble had at least heard the narrrative, excusing another staged "hearing" of their own lies on an "issue" they made up themself, which is just a show for superficial legal justification to target and discriminate and repress Chinese minorities under the cyncical cover of "protecting" them.
Lies spread by cia
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

Feb 21, 2015
aziqbal said:
we will now wait for the Chinese to come along and say so its ok to kill another 2 million Ughurs
Actually Chinese suppression is different from the western USA one. Chinese didn't kill in mass numbers ,brought death , destruction and misery like the USA did.
The Chinese pseudo communist regime try to control them in a different manner because their religious ideology doesn't align with the state ideology. US is on the other hand just want to establish their supremacy in the whole Muslim world,exploit their resources at all costs. They don't care even 10 million more Muslims die ,their objectives must be fulfilled.
 
I

Iñigo

Dec 9, 2020
"White supremacy is the greatest threat to the human race bar none"

No

No, because "White" populace have no power and with this language you fall into the game of the two political speeches theatrically opposed in the American demo-crazy for the entertainment and confusion of the masses

the greatest threat to the human race is the old (500-) ... and new (1830-1945/47-1967-1991- ...) explosive Fusion ... between ... Roman Imperial Ideology and bloody Aramaic fantasies (AKA "Old Testament" in "the Bible")
 
Nasr

Nasr

Dec 9, 2018
huckyang said:
www.google.com

At least 12.5M Muslims died in wars in past 25 years, expert says

Some 12.5 million Muslims have been killed in wars during the last 25 years, a Turkish scholar said Saturday. Speaking at a conference in Istanbul,...
www.google.com www.google.com

This statistic is in 2018, the number should be higher and those that lost their love and family and it is still suffering till today is even higher.
For the name of US democracy, and their love others.
Of course those drinking the West's "Kool-Aid" are blind as bats to ever recognize or accept this. Instead they would point the finger at any and all those whom the zionist prostitute, i.e the West, calls out. Be it Libya, be it Iraq, be it Syria, be it Yemen, be it Afghanistan, be it Pakistan, be it Iran, be it anyone under the sun. But the same ignorant buffoons consider CIA-Saud Agents (Al-Qaeda/ISIS/Nusra) as Holy Warriors, Freedom Fighter, forgetting or hiding the murders, rapes, brutal rule and oppression these so-called saviors of Muslims, actually do.

Time will tell who was on the right side of history. These people will continue to go drunk on the West's Kool-Aid.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Dec 14, 2008
Globenim said:
People need to learn to stop using U.S. regime propaganda terminology, if they even bother to debunk all this U.S. state propaganda disinfomation.

Its not an NGO that made that up. Its a lone U.S. regime agent hiding behind a fake activist group run only by himself who claimed he interviewed anonymous people who he claims told him people where seen leaving villages, without any evidence that these people even exist, nevermind stated the truth or that leaving poor villages has anything to do with Chinas job or vocational education programs rather than common landflight due to urbanization and job search.

The U.S. regime wasnt fooled by some random NGO. The U.S. regime made that entire lie up themself, perpetuated it through U.S. regime controlled media following the usual script long enough until enough of their domestic population living in a propaganda bubble had at least heard the narrrative, excusing another staged "hearing" of their own lies on an "issue" they made up themself, which is just a show for superficial legal justification to target and discriminate and repress Chinese minorities under the cyncical cover of "protecting" them.
Yes, these propagandists sitting in the NSA /pentagon/Fox News and other centers:-

POST WORLD WAR II
After WWII, U.S. Army PSYWAR was nearly dismantled. In September of 1950, Brigadier General Robert A. McClure was named Chief, Psychological Warfare Division.

Recognizing the need for the Army to retain its PSYWAR units and capabilities, McClure and his staff established the Psychological Warfare School in Fort Riley, Kansas in 1950, and the Psychological Warfare Center in Fort Bragg in 1952, which later became the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School.

Since its founding, the school has provided doctrine, education and training for the Army's human influence professionals.

www.goarmy.com

History of Psychological Operations (PSYOP)

The use of psychological warfare has been essential to U.S. military operations since World War I and is a key element in Special Operations today.
www.goarmy.com
 
Cthulhu

Cthulhu

Mar 18, 2017
"But but but we are not genocidals no more, we said we are sorry, You can't blame us for what our fathers did, Goddammit we are exceptional and champions of humanity and protectors of liberty.", Say the genocidal americans, The incarnations of evil and the manifestations of genocide on this planet.
 
