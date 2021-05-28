12,000 workers upgrade 405km-long railway in 11 hours in northeast China's Liaoning Province

beijingwalker
Watch how over 12,000 workers complete renovating a 405km-long railway line in northeast China's Liaoning Province in 11 hours
They were done properly, Chinese railways enjoy one of the safest record in the world. It takes decades for US to build a railway but still the system is plagued with safety issues. China Speed doesn't compromise safety and quality.i am against quick works these works should be take time and done properly .