beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 52,234
- -11
- Country
-
- Location
-
12,000 government schools in India do not have toilets, 17,989 schools do not have drinking water
More than 5 lakh government schools do not have tap water facilities and 17,989 schools do not have drinking water in India, the education ministry said.Dec 7, 2022 - 6:03 p.m. IST
NEW DELHI: 12,000 government schools in India do not have toilet facilities, maximum in 2,124 Telangana schools, ministry of education told in the Rajya Sabha today. The state-wise details of government schools revealed that the highest number of schools that do not have toilets after Telangana is Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra.
More than 5 lakh government schools do not have tap water facilities and 17,989 schools do not have drinking water facilities in India, the ministry in a reply said. The data was based on the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2021-22 report.
The education ministry also released the district-wise details of government schools with no toilets, no tap water supply and no drinking water facility in aspirational districts.
There are a total of 10,22,386 government schools in the country. Of which 10,10,386 have toilet facilities. According to the data, the ratio of girls’ toilets to boys’ toilets in government schools is 1.09.
Under the Samagra Shiksha, the government had built 53,323 new toilets and repaired 1,344 toilets in the last three years.
The Budget estimate under Samagra Shiksha during 2022-23 is Rs 37,383.36 crore, an increase of 20.40% from the revised estimate of Rs 31,050.15 crore for the year 2021-22, another statement by the ministry in Rajya Sabha today read.
Among 76,450 schools in Karnataka, as many as 1,001 schools, including 943 government, 10 aided and 48 private schools, do not have separate toilets for girl students, All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) quoted the UDISE+ 2021-22 report in early November this year.
12,000 government schools in India do not have toilets; highest in Telangana: Govt to Rajya Sabha
More than 5 lakh government schools do not have tap water facilities and 17,989 schools do not have drinking water in India, the education ministry said.
news.careers360.com