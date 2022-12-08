What's new

12,000 government schools in India do not have toilets, 17,989 schools do not have drinking water

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
52,234
-11
95,783
Country
China
Location
China

12,000 government schools in India do not have toilets, 17,989 schools do not have drinking water​

More than 5 lakh government schools do not have tap water facilities and 17,989 schools do not have drinking water in India, the education ministry said.

Dec 7, 2022 - 6:03 p.m. IST

NEW DELHI: 12,000 government schools in India do not have toilet facilities, maximum in 2,124 Telangana schools, ministry of education told in the Rajya Sabha today. The state-wise details of government schools revealed that the highest number of schools that do not have toilets after Telangana is Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra.

More than 5 lakh government schools do not have tap water facilities and 17,989 schools do not have drinking water facilities in India, the ministry in a reply said. The data was based on the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2021-22 report.

The education ministry also released the district-wise details of government schools with no toilets, no tap water supply and no drinking water facility in aspirational districts.

There are a total of 10,22,386 government schools in the country. Of which 10,10,386 have toilet facilities. According to the data, the ratio of girls’ toilets to boys’ toilets in government schools is 1.09.

Under the Samagra Shiksha, the government had built 53,323 new toilets and repaired 1,344 toilets in the last three years.

The Budget estimate under Samagra Shiksha during 2022-23 is Rs 37,383.36 crore, an increase of 20.40% from the revised estimate of Rs 31,050.15 crore for the year 2021-22, another statement by the ministry in Rajya Sabha today read.

Among 76,450 schools in Karnataka, as many as 1,001 schools, including 943 government, 10 aided and 48 private schools, do not have separate toilets for girl students, All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) quoted the UDISE+ 2021-22 report in early November this year.

news.careers360.com

12,000 government schools in India do not have toilets; highest in Telangana: Govt to Rajya Sabha

More than 5 lakh government schools do not have tap water facilities and 17,989 schools do not have drinking water in India, the education ministry said.
news.careers360.com news.careers360.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
52,234
-11
95,783
Country
China
Location
China
walterbibikow said:
Click to expand...
wow, it's a great improvement in just one year

微信图片_20221208221658.png
 
W

walterbibikow

FULL MEMBER
Nov 12, 2022
175
0
209
Country
India
Location
India

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

GreatHanWarrior
80% Indians likely drinking ‘poisonous' water, shows govt data. Read here
Replies
2
Views
185
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
Dalit
  • Locked
India: Minor girl allegedly gang-raped in washroom of Delhi school, police launch probe
Replies
8
Views
273
mulj
M
Homo Sapiens
British Bangladeshis are doing astonishingly well at school
2
Replies
22
Views
563
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Abu Shaleh Rumi
jamahir
India - Journalist who exposed roti-salt meal in UP school dies of cancer
2 3
Replies
34
Views
1K
Sharma Ji
Sharma Ji
beijingwalker
If I were MLA: I promise clean toilets, women’s safety, water supply, says this Indian juice stall owner
Replies
5
Views
470
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom