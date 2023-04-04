What's new

110-year-old madrasa and library set ablaze by Hindutva mob during Ram Navami rally in Bihar

8F11BC98-B28A-494C-BC1A-DBA9BD997AC0-1024x684.jpeg

On March 31, during the Ram Navami rally, a Hindutva mob set fire to Madrasa Azizia, which is the oldest madrasa and library in Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district of Bihar.


The madrasa contained more than 4,500 books which were destroyed in the fire, Mohammad Shahabuddin, the caretaker of the madrasa and library said to Maktoob.

“All of the books have been destroyed, and none remain,” he said.

Madrasa Azizia was established by Bibi Sogra in memory of her husband, Abdul Aziz, and she is recognized as one of the most respected philanthropists in the history of Bihar.

The 110-year-old library was vandalised by the armed mob of around 1,000 people. The saffron mob threw petrol bombs into the mosque and the library.

“The armed men were chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram,’” said Mohan Bahadur, a guard at the madrasa. He also said the mob attacked him, but he managed to flee.

Even though the attack took place in the afternoon, the cops did not reach the spot till 11 p.m.

Violence and vandalism have marred Ram Navami Processions in several states of India, targeting Muslims. Hate speech and stone-pelting against places of worship and shrines were common in all the incidents, which occurred in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal, and Gujarat.





F7184638-1E5A-4773-BFB1-506BC8A78B2A-1024x684.jpeg

Madrasa Azizia was established by Bibi Sogra in memory of her husband, Abdul Aziz, and she is recognized as one of the most respected philanthropists in the history of Bihar. Photo: Meer Faisal/Maktoob





C3FE0055-F40B-497C-BA63-1EAC99F991DA.jpeg

“All of the books have been destroyed, and none remain,” Mohammad Shahabuddin, the caretaker of the madrasa and library said to Maktoob. Photo: Meer Faisal/Maktoob



8841BF09-A8F0-4DF0-8137-A7C7BE941E00-1024x684.jpeg

The 110-year-old library was vandalised by the armed mob of around 1,000 people. The saffron mob threw petrol bombs into the mosque and the library. Photo: Meer Faisal/Maktoob


84498F54-447A-4D08-9031-88C97F5112D2-1024x684.jpeg

“The books were very old and rare, including Tafsirs of the Holy Quran,” the caretaker of the madrasa and library said to Maktoob. Photo: Meer Faisal/Maktoob




90564332-3885-4D7A-8987-B4D8F9123C25-1024x684.jpeg

“The armed men were chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram,’” said Mohan Bahadur, a guard at the madrasa. Photo: Meer Faisal/Maktoob


1B412D5E-E6E1-4326-B85D-1854E71BAA76-1024x684.jpeg

Even though the attack took place in the afternoon, the cops did not reach the spot till 11 p.m. Photo: Meer Faisal/Maktoob


https://maktoobmedia.com/india/110-...tva-mob-during-ram-navami-rally-in-bihar/amp/


Just another day in the open air shit hole known as India..
 
Only a savage animal with no sign of humanity and civilization would burn books. Books can be banned as per the internal laws of a country, but the one who burns them is less than an animal.

I always thought, why would there be a Surah called "Surah Al-Baqarah" in holy Quran which means "cow". Islam is not only a religion of peace but also respect. This name in Quran is one of the most complicated cases of holy Quran that raises many questions. This beside the fact that the longest Surah of Quran is called "cow" could be a call on Hindu people. In this Surah, there is story of a cow which caused a miracle, a holy cow that became a sign of truth by God's will.

Those savages could at least read that book before trying to burn it. Quran doesn't disrespect other religions.
 

