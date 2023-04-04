110-year-old madrasa and library set ablaze by Hindutva mob during Ram Navami rally in Bihar

On March 31, during the Ram Navami rally, a Hindutva mob set fire to Madrasa Azizia, which is the oldest madrasa and library in Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district of Bihar.

Madrasa Azizia was established by Bibi Sogra in memory of her husband, Abdul Aziz, and she is recognized as one of the most respected philanthropists in the history of Bihar. Photo: Meer Faisal/Maktoob

“All of the books have been destroyed, and none remain,” Mohammad Shahabuddin, the caretaker of the madrasa and library said to Maktoob. Photo: Meer Faisal/Maktoob

The 110-year-old library was vandalised by the armed mob of around 1,000 people. The saffron mob threw petrol bombs into the mosque and the library. Photo: Meer Faisal/Maktoob

“The books were very old and rare, including Tafsirs of the Holy Quran,” the caretaker of the madrasa and library said to Maktoob. Photo: Meer Faisal/Maktoob

“The armed men were chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram,’” said Mohan Bahadur, a guard at the madrasa. Photo: Meer Faisal/Maktoob

Even though the attack took place in the afternoon, the cops did not reach the spot till 11 p.m. Photo: Meer Faisal/Maktoob