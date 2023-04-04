110-year-old madrasa and library set ablaze by Hindutva mob during Ram Navami rally in Bihar

On March 31, during the Ram Navami rally, a Hindutva mob set fire to Madrasa Azizia, which is the oldest madrasa and library in Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district of Bihar.
The madrasa contained more than 4,500 books which were destroyed in the fire, Mohammad Shahabuddin, the caretaker of the madrasa and library said to Maktoob.
“All of the books have been destroyed, and none remain,” he said.
Madrasa Azizia was established by Bibi Sogra in memory of her husband, Abdul Aziz, and she is recognized as one of the most respected philanthropists in the history of Bihar.
The 110-year-old library was vandalised by the armed mob of around 1,000 people. The saffron mob threw petrol bombs into the mosque and the library.
“The armed men were chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram,’” said Mohan Bahadur, a guard at the madrasa. He also said the mob attacked him, but he managed to flee.
Even though the attack took place in the afternoon, the cops did not reach the spot till 11 p.m.
Violence and vandalism have marred Ram Navami Processions in several states of India, targeting Muslims. Hate speech and stone-pelting against places of worship and shrines were common in all the incidents, which occurred in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal, and Gujarat.
