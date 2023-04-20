11 year old raped & murdered by Bihari brahman in India occupied Sikkim

Sikkim | Rape & murder of 11-year-old girl: SKM women’s wing demands death penalty for rapist The women’s wing of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has demanded death penalty for the rape and murder accused Pritam Sharma, if found guilty.

GANGTOK: The women's wing of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has demanded death penalty for the rape and murder accused Pritam Sharma, if found guilty.The women's wing of the SKM, also known as SKM Nari Shakti, on Wednesday (April 19), condemned the "inhumane act committed by Pritam Sharma".