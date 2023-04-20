What's new

11 year old raped & murdered by Bihari brahman in India occupied Sikkim

GANGTOK: The women’s wing of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has demanded death penalty for the rape and murder accused Pritam Sharma, if found guilty.

The women’s wing of the SKM, also known as SKM Nari Shakti, on Wednesday (April 19), condemned the “inhumane act committed by Pritam Sharma”.

The accused has been identified as 29-year-old Pritam Sharma, a resident of Tathangchen in Gangtok, who has been working as a taxi driver for over 10 years. He was married to a Sikkimese local and even has an 8-year-old child at home. His family originally hails from Samastipur in Bihar.
Nepal needs to retake Sikkim before North Indians turn it into bhaiyya land.

GANGTOK: The women’s wing of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has demanded death penalty for the rape and murder accused Pritam Sharma, if found guilty.

The women’s wing of the SKM, also known as SKM Nari Shakti, on Wednesday (April 19), condemned the “inhumane act committed by Pritam Sharma”.

Nepal needs to retake Sikkim before North Indians destroy turn it into bhaiyya land.

Hang him by his janev
 
GANGTOK: The women’s wing of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has demanded death penalty for the rape and murder accused Pritam Sharma, if found guilty.
Astagfirullah.

It's a Brahmin, the human gods of Hinduism. Any hindu demanding his death is an apostate and halal for lynching by Bajrang and Shiv sena and their likes.
 

