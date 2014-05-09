What's new

11-year-old girl fights off abductor at bus stop

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 1, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

Sher Malang
  • Locked
Nigeria Is Not Pakistan
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
4K
Sher Malang
Sher Malang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom