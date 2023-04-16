What's new

11-Year-old Being Stripped, Thrashed to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram, Pakistan Murdabad' in Indore Emerges

iamnobody

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
459
-3
295
Country
India
Location
India
Bhopal: In a deeply-disturbing incident, an 11-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed and stripped to chant religious slogans in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. A video of the incident has emerged on social media where the victim can be heard writhing in pain while the accused, also minors, force him to take off his clothes and chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Pakistan Murdabad'. A case has been registered in this regard. Meanwhile various social media users have also posted the video on Twitter, raising question on the society. Watch the video of the incident below:-
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1646535329913110532

www.timesnownews.com

Disturbing Video of 11-Year-old Being Stripped, Thrashed to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram, Pakistan Murdabad' in Indore Emerges

An 11-year-old boy was thrashed and forced to chant religious slogans by minors in Indore. The incident occurred when the victim was playing near Star Square and was taken on the pretext of buying toys. The accused, however, took him near Mahalaxmi Nagar and stripped him of his clothes whilst...
www.timesnownews.com www.timesnownews.com
 

