Bhopal: In a deeply-disturbing incident, an 11-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed and stripped to chant religious slogans in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. A video of the incident has emerged on social media where the victim can be heard writhing in pain while the accused, also minors, force him to take off his clothes and chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Pakistan Murdabad'. A case has been registered in this regard. Meanwhile various social media users have also posted the video on Twitter, raising question on the society. Watch the video of the incident below:-
Disturbing Video of 11-Year-old Being Stripped, Thrashed to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram, Pakistan Murdabad' in Indore Emerges
