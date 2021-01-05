11 Richest Asian Countries 2021

Place Of Space said: This is why Wikipedia is punished by banned in China. It has spreaded the political propagandas for years. It's better Wikipedia just focus on knowledges, it will be a better database pool. Click to expand...

What about Taiwan? On the ground it is a sovereign nation with it's own laws and separate entity. I am neutral in that regard. If China reclaims Taiwan all the power to them and if Taiwan stays as it is same kudos to them also. I am completely neutral bystander