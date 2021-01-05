What's new

11 Richest Asian Countries 2021

Place Of Space

Place Of Space

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2014
4,050
-8
6,302
Country
China
Location
China
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said:
1.Qatar
2.Singepore
3.Brunei
4.UAE
5.Kuwait
6.Hong Kong
7.Saudi Arabia
8.Taiwan
9.Bahrain
10.Oman
11.Japan
Click to expand...
We usually talk about top 10. It's weird he list top 11. Obviously one of our little province is deliberatly pointed out for some political purposes.
It's like I make a list this way:
1.Qatar

2.Singepore

3.Brunei

4.UAE

5.Kuwait

6.Dubai

7.Saudi Arabia

8.Tokoyo

9.Bahrain

10.Oman

11.Japan
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
1,384
-5
1,410
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Place Of Space said:
We usually talk about top 10. It's weird he list top 11. Obviously one of our little province is deliberatly pointed out for some political purposes.
It's like I make a list this way:
1.Qatar

2.Singepore

3.Brunei

4.UAE

5.Kuwait

6.Dubai

7.Saudi Arabia

8.Tokoyo

9.Bahrain

10.Oman

11.Japan
Click to expand...
I don't think this is politically motivated he makes all sorts of top 10s or 11s or even top 20s. He is western so there could be some policy but these provinces are listed as sole entities on wikipedia and other places with stats
 
M

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2020
115
0
91
Country
United States
Location
United States
Place Of Space said:
We usually talk about top 10. It's weird he list top 11. Obviously one of our little province is deliberatly pointed out for some political purposes.
It's like I make a list this way:
1.Qatar

2.Singepore

3.Brunei

4.UAE

5.Kuwait

6.Dubai

7.Saudi Arabia

8.Tokoyo

9.Bahrain

10.Oman

11.Japan
Click to expand...
I thought you would remove Japan which they should have and make top 10 instead
 
Last edited:
Place Of Space

Place Of Space

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2014
4,050
-8
6,302
Country
China
Location
China
Titanium100 said:
I don't think this is politically motivated he makes all sorts of top 10s or 11s or even top 20s. He is western so there could be some policy but these provinces are listed as sole entities on wikipedia and other places with stats
Click to expand...
This is why Wikipedia is punished by banned in China. It has spreaded the political propagandas for years. It's better Wikipedia just focus on knowledges, it will be a better database pool.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
1,384
-5
1,410
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Place Of Space said:
This is why Wikipedia is punished by banned in China. It has spreaded the political propagandas for years. It's better Wikipedia just focus on knowledges, it will be a better database pool.
Click to expand...
What about Taiwan? On the ground it is a sovereign nation with it's own laws and separate entity. I am neutral in that regard. If China reclaims Taiwan all the power to them and if Taiwan stays as it is same kudos to them also. I am completely neutral bystander
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

striver44
Investors Stay Away from Investing In Chinese Stocks. Chinese Stocks Waiting For A Steep Crash
Replies
4
Views
312
SBUS-CXK
SBUS-CXK
Viet
Vietnam’s richest man is spending US$2 billion to sell electric cars to Americans
Replies
9
Views
616
Viet
Viet
R
Pakistani-American Actor Kumail Nanjiani to Star in Marvel's New Movie
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Uguduwa
Uguduwa
S
Pakistan seeks rollover of half of $28b debt
Replies
7
Views
615
Silverblaze
S
Homo Sapiens
Income inequality worsening in Bangladesh.
Replies
2
Views
329
Chakar The Great
Chakar The Great

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom