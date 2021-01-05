11 Richest Asian Countries 2021

Titanium100
We usually talk about top 10. It's weird he list top 11. Obviously one of our little province is deliberatly pointed out for some political purposes.1.Qatar
2.Singepore
3.Brunei
4.UAE
5.Kuwait
6.Hong Kong
7.Saudi Arabia
8.Taiwan
9.Bahrain
10.Oman
11.Japan
What about Taiwan? On the ground it is a sovereign nation with it's own laws and separate entity. I am neutral in that regard. If China reclaims Taiwan all the power to them and if Taiwan stays as it is same kudos to them also. I am completely neutral bystanderThis is why Wikipedia is punished by banned in China. It has spreaded the political propagandas for years. It's better Wikipedia just focus on knowledges, it will be a better database pool.