11 children who were martyred by the EOKA terrorist organization were buried with a state ceremony after their identification.

The ages of the martyred children are 3, 5, 7 oldest one was 17.

In Cyprus, the bodies of 11 Turkish Cypriot child martyrs who were martyred by the terrorist organization EOKA on 14 August 1974 and whose identity was completed as a result of excavations, were buried with a state ceremony.





Al Fatiha for the souls of martyred children who have been rest graveless for years.
 
