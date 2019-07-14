What's new

11 Arab Countries Take On NASA, Launch Own Space Program

Led by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is at the forefront of Arab spaceflight, 11 Arab states have launched a regional space collaboration program to curb their reliance on NASA and expand the limited Arab presence in outer space.

The “Arab Space Cooperation Group (ASCG)” also aims to give the cash-flush but technologically limited Arab world a place in the multi-billion dollar global space industry. In addition, it will work towards the exchange of knowledge and will encourage joint projects that will ultimately boost the Arab space industry.


ASCG includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Jordan, Lebanon, Sudan and Kuwait.

"Today at the Global Space Congress in Abu Dhabi, we attended the signing of a charter to establish the first Arab body for space cooperation, bringing together 11 Arab states," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.


He said ASCG’s first project is "a satellite that Arab scientists will work on from here in the UAE.” The satellite will be launched in three years’ time.



It will be built by engineers and scientists from all 11 countries in the group. The satellite will monitor climate and the environment in the Arab nations and other parts of the globe, according to Dr. Mohammed Al Ahbabi, director-general of the UAE Space Agency.

Revealing more about the satellite, Dr. Al Ahbabi said it will help environmental agencies, urban planners and monitor the atmosphere for CO2. The involvement of 11 countries “means that we have opened the doors for cooperation and we are serious about it. It's great to bring Arabs together, work together, share knowledge and design the future together. Space is all about cooperation.”

Sheikh Mohammed launched ASCG during the inaugural day of the ongoing Global Space Congress, being held in Abu Dhabi until March 21.



"During the opening of the Global Space Congress in Abu Dhabi, we attended the launch of the first Arab space coordination group that includes 11 countries. The group's first project will be a satellite built by Arab scientists in the UAE. I personally believe in Arab talents," tweeted Sheikh Mohammed.

The satellite will be called “813” and was given this name to highlight an important year in Arab history.

@The SC
@Wilhelm II
I apologise if this was posted but i never read about it until now. This can be very beneficial for all Arab states involved if a carrier rocket can be made with foreign help from Ukraine for example. CubeSats, imaging sats, and future versions of ArabSats will be launched if Allah wills it. 11 Arab countries with a combined population above 300 million people means a large pool of young engineers that can work on satelittes.
 
Yaseen1 said:
Pakistan should also join this program as we are facing financial problems
I'm no expert but maybe Pakistan could make carrier rockets? They have ballistic missile experince to my knowledge. This could be very beneficial but the company would need a whole name change from Arab to Islamic or something similar. Or they could do some type of JV(?)
 
Philip the Arab said:
This is an excellent development.
 
Why always arab so important when they can expand it to islamic and get alot more knowledge from Pakistan malaysia kazakistan uzbeck indonesia and many more muslims who are living in non muslims country but graduate from top universities.
i bet sudan morocco can really help since they been working on rocket since ww1. huf!
 
Sheikh Rauf said:
Why always arab so important when they can expand it to islamic and get alot more knowledge from Pakistan malaysia kazakistan uzbeck indonesia and many more muslims who are living in non muslims country but graduate from top universities.
i bet sudan morocco can really help since they been working on rocket since ww1. huf!
Because of Pan-Arabism and Arab unity. Do Christians have unity? No, there is White unity and Black unity. We Arabs want to be independent from foreign nations, Muslim and non-Muslim.

Arabs already have satelitte manufacutirng capabilities, we are in need of a carrier rocket mostly. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/KhalifaSat
 
Yaseen1 said:
Pakistan should also join this program as we are facing financial problems
It's not about finances, Pakistan is in Iranian camp by his own accord.

At present Pakistan regime behave more like Iran's client state, even Iraq and Afghanistan regimes are more independent in their foreign policy.

Hate towards Arabs during Zadari regime was limited to social media, but now it's reflected in foreign policy and official statements.
 
BATMAN said:
It's not about finances, Pakistan is in Iranian camp by his own accord.

At present Pakistan regime behave more like Iran's client state, even Iraq and Afghanistan regimes are more independent in their foreign policy.

Hate towards Arabs during Zadari regime was limited to social media, but now it's reflected in foreign policy and official statements.
Why? Iran if had the chance would backstab you in a second. Arabs have never done that to you before and will never. Arabs have a much greater population, and GDP than Iran could ever have. I wish IK would stop visting Shia shrines in Iran and patch up his relationship with Arab states. Simply put, we offer much more than Iran can.
 
Philip the Arab said:
I'm no expert but maybe Pakistan could make carrier rockets? They have ballistic missile experince to my knowledge. This could be very beneficial but the company would need a whole name change from Arab to Islamic or something similar. Or they could do some type of JV(?)
Technology is not a problem, the main problem is the way Arabs and Pakistan take things. Arabs gets everything ready made, while we Pakistanis, at least, try to make few things. But I am convinced that universities in UAE are doing great.
 
Philip the Arab said:
Because of Pan-Arabism and Arab unity. Do Christians have unity? No, there is White unity and Black unity. We Arabs want to be independent from foreign nations, Muslim and non-Muslim.

Arabs already have satelitte manufacutirng capabilities, we are in need of a carrier rocket mostly. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/KhalifaSat
Shouldn't aim to copy the christians bro. We are not them.

Islamic unity > pan arabism any day of the week

For example. I don't back you guys over Iran because you are arab. I feel sadness or anger when I read about syrians suffering but not because they're arab. I back you and I empathise with you because you were are Muslim. Islam is what jells Muslims together. I am the same race as many hindus and sikhs but I couldn't care less about them from this unity standpoint.
 
Numerous said:
Shouldn't aim to copy the christians bro. We are not them.

Islamic unity > pan arabism any day of the week

For example. I don't back you guys over Iran because you are arab. I feel sadness or anger when I read about syrians suffering but not because they're arab. I back you and I empathise with you because you were are Muslim. Islam is what jells Muslims together. I am the same race as many hindus and sikhs but I couldn't care less about them from this unity standpoint.
Its not just about race m8. We have the same culture, and language as them. Islamic unity doesn't work and can't work dus to religious differences among Muslims. Mentally, humans are made to act tribally and like their own people above others, I and many others share this view.

I care about Arab Christians even if they are a different then I am religiously. In a secular time like today we don't go off religion anymore, we go off of roots.
 
Philip the Arab said:
Because of Pan-Arabism and Arab unity. Do Christians have unity? No, there is White unity and Black unity. We Arabs want to be independent from foreign nations, Muslim and non-Muslim.

Arabs already have satelitte manufacutirng capabilities, we are in need of a carrier rocket mostly. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/KhalifaSat
i would like to know more about whats a defination of arab people who speak arabic is arab
non arabic people who been living in arab from long time but dont speak arabic
non arabic people who been in arab from long time also speak arabic
is there certian race you call arab cuz i can count countless races who are from all over just cuz they have nationality of arab country are so called arab.
and actually there are people who were arab left arab living in different part of world but cant revive.
can you shed some light?
then we later talk about assembly line or production actual sattelite.
 
Philip the Arab said:
Its not just about race m8. We have the same culture, and language as them. Islamic unity doesn't work and can't work dus to religious differences among Muslims. Mentally, humans are made to act tribally and like their own people above others, I and many others share this view.

I care about Arab Christians even if they are a different then I am religiously. In a secular time like today we don't go off religion anymore, we go off of roots.
You live in lala land

Sheikh Rauf said:
i would like to know more about whats a defination of arab people who speak arabic is arab
non arabic people who been living in arab from long time but dont speak arabic
non arabic people who been in arab from long time also speak arabic
is there certian race you call arab cuz i can count countless races who are from all over just cuz they have nationality of arab country are so called arab.
and actually there are people who were arab left arab living in different part of world but cant revive.
can you shed some light?
then we later talk about assembly line or production actual sattelite.
please don't take him seriously. Every thing he said is nothing but wishful thinking

Arulmozhi Varman said:
So when is so called ASA hiring ex NASA and ESA employees? :D

https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...pace-agency/articleshow/52434197.cms?from=mdr

https://gulfnews.com/uae/government/uae-space-agency-explores-cooperation-with-indias-isro-1.1591990
You believe in this crap Arabs with these regimes good for nothing alas
 

