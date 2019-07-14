11 Arab Countries Take On NASA, Launch Own Space Program

Philip the Arab said:



Arabs already have satelitte manufacutirng capabilities, we are in need of a carrier rocket mostly. Because of Pan-Arabism and Arab unity. Do Christians have unity? No, there is White unity and Black unity. We Arabs want to be independent from foreign nations, Muslim and non-Muslim.Arabs already have satelitte manufacutirng capabilities, we are in need of a carrier rocket mostly. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/KhalifaSat Click to expand...

i would like to know more about whats a defination of arab people who speak arabic is arabnon arabic people who been living in arab from long time but dont speak arabicnon arabic people who been in arab from long time also speak arabicis there certian race you call arab cuz i can count countless races who are from all over just cuz they have nationality of arab country are so called arab.and actually there are people who were arab left arab living in different part of world but cant revive.can you shed some light?then we later talk about assembly line or production actual sattelite.