11,200 tons of Bogra potato to be exported

A total of 11,200 tons of potato will be exported this year from Bogra district like previous years.District agriculture officials said agents of the country’s exporters will buy high-quality potatoes worth about Tk 22,000 crore from the Bogra various market.Additional deputy director of the district department of agricultural extension (DAE) Shahaduzzaman said bumper potato has been produced in the district during the current season due to favorable weather, high quality potato and to rains or lack of disease.The target for potato cultivation in the district was 55,455 hectares. From which potato production has been about 13 lakh tons.The quality of Bogra potatoes is very good so the amount of potato export from the district is increasing day by day.Shibganj upazila agriculture officer Al Mujahid Sarkar said the target was set to export about 7000 tons of potatoes from the district last season.He expressed hope that it will be possible to reach the target this time.Potato was exported from Shibganj upazila of the district every year. The potatoes of this region are very famous. About 20/22 varieties of potatoes are being produced in the district. The most common of these are the local varieties of potato Pakhari, Hagrai and Romana.Besides, high yielding potatoes like Aloe Vera, Ganola, Astrarique, Cardinal and Diamond. Diamond, Astrarique and Carat varieties are in high demand abroad.Potatoes are being exported from Bogra to several countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka, said Dulal Hossain, Deputy Director, District Agriculture Extension Department.So far, 5,600 tons of potatoes have been exported from Bogra, district agriculture officials said.