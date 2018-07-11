10th Class Result 2018 Lahore Board Matric

Lahore board Matric Class result 2018 will be declared in July 2018. All the Punjab boards including PEC Lahore board 10th class result 2018 is will on-air soon. For more admission and result information, please follow the Lahore board official website. The board of intermediate and secondary education Lahore is considered in the list of oldest boards of the country. For more information, you may visit the official BISELahore website. BISE Lahore jurisdiction involves Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib. Chairman Board is the head of the institution taking all the administrative decisions of the Board. Candidates can check Matric top position holders and their marks sheet. Supplementary Result will be announced in the last week of November. Candidates can also find BISE Sargodha, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Faisalabad, and BISE Multan board results from their official websites. 10th class Result BISE Lahore can be seen by entering the roll number or names of students who appeared in the exam. Position holders in Matric Results will get the opportunity for free education for further studies along with scholarships and other benefits. Hopefully, 10th result for all Punjab boards will be announced in this running month. But exact date is not yet declared. This is most probably in the last week of the month. Since Federal board has declared the result in the previous month. All the very best for your upcoming results. Stay strong. Keep loving your homeland.