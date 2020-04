Today is the 10th anniversary of the 18th constitutional amendment. The amendment took power and resources from federal govt and gave it to provincial govt's.



USA which is a federation has less power and resource allocation to states than Pakistan because 18th amendment.



Today we are fighting a pandemic and due this 18th amendment all provinces are making their own policy about the pandemic than center making one policy for all provinces.



I am starting this thread for you to discuss weather in 10 years and in current crisis 18th amendment has impacted us positively or negatively in your view.



I have given you a very simple background so that you share your personal opinion if it is good or bad for us.

