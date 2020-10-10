What's new

109th anniversary of the Republic of China. October. 10

Ode For Republic Of China


The grasslands of Qinghai cannot be seen at a glance.

In the Himalayas, the peaks and peaks are connected to the horizon.

Ancient saints and sages, built a home here,

overlooked the wind howling and rain beating for five thousand years,

Chorus:
Republic of China, Republic of China,
Withstands tests,
As long as the waters of the Yellow and Yangtze Rivers are constant,
Republic of China, Republic of China,
Everlasting, forever.



“The grasslands of Qinghai cannot be seen at a glance"
00834377.JPG


"In the Himalayas, the peaks and peaks are connected to the horizon."
himalayas.jpg


"As long as the waters of the Yellow and Yangtze Rivers are constant, "
file-20200914-18-z19zh1.jpg

 
