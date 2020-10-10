109th anniversary of the Republic of China. October. 10

beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
Ode For Republic Of China
The grasslands of Qinghai cannot be seen at a glance.
In the Himalayas, the peaks and peaks are connected to the horizon.
Ancient saints and sages, built a home here,
overlooked the wind howling and rain beating for five thousand years,
Chorus:
Republic of China, Republic of China,
Withstands tests,
As long as the waters of the Yellow and Yangtze Rivers are constant,
Republic of China, Republic of China,
Everlasting, forever.
