What's new

1001 Indonesia

K

katarabhumi

FULL MEMBER
Nov 25, 2013
908
3
1,402
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia

Greetings All...

This thread is where we share every (positive) news and information about Indonesia. Everything that is NOT (or loosely related to) military and economic/business matters, everything from culture, sport, food, technology, social, tourism, entertainment, etc. You know, the general stuff. ;)

I hereby implore my Indonesian brothers and sister(s) to contribute.
@pr1v4t33r , @madokafc , @MarveL , @Reashot Xigwin , @nufix , @anas_nurhafidz , @CountStrike , @papacita , @Svantana , @skyhigh88 , @Bungaterakhir , @Robin Wong , @NKRI , @Bennedict , @Bhayangkara , @Krakatau Class , @kaka404 , @striver44 , @GraveDigger388 , @mengkom , @patu , et al.
Non Indonesian members are welcome too :welcome::enjoy:

*) For Images of Indonesia see > https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/images-of-indonesia.186249/


Ok, let's start ...

+++


Another real-life 'Yoda' discovered in Indonesia
Doyle Rice - USA Today - May 4, 2017

Two new species of tarsiers — small primates who may have inspired the character Yoda from Star Wars — have been discovered in Indonesia, scientists announced in a new study published Thursday.

Separated at birth? Tarsiers may have been the inspiration for the 'Star Wars' character Yoda. (Photo: Myron Shekelle)

Tarsiers, noted for their enormous eyes, are found only on several islands of Southeast Asia. The new species live on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, which is rich in animals that live nowhere else on Earth.

The two new species, described in an article published in the journal Primate Conservation today, were found on the northern peninsula of Sulawesi, an Indonesian island. With these new members of the tarsier family, there are now 11 species known to reside on Sulawesi and nearby islands.

The species were given the names Tarsius spectrumgurskyae and Tarsius supriatnai in honor of two scientists who have played central roles in conservation efforts in Indonesia — you might even say they are something like Jedi Masters of Indonesian conservation. Dr. Sharon Gursky, a professor of anthropology at Texas A&M University in the United States, has studied her namesake species in Sulawesi’s Tangkoko National Park for a quarter century and is widely recognized as one of the world’s foremost experts on tarsier behavior. And Dr. Jatna Supriatna, a professor of biology at the University of Indonesia, has sponsored much conservation science research in Indonesia and served as director of Conservation International’s operations in the country for 15 years.

"The discovery of these species is expected to help conserve the critically important regions in which they are found," said tarsier expert and study lead author Myron Shekelle of Western Washington University.

In fact, Indonesia is the third-richest country on Earth in terms of primate diversity, exceeded only by Brazil and Madagascar, according to study co-author Russ Mittermeier of Conservation International. Indonesia now has two more species to add to its already very impressive primate list, he added.

While these two species may look similar to each other, as well as other tarsiers, they have been identified as separate species by the sounds they make as well as other genetic data, Shekelle said.

"To me the story is that scientists are in a race against time to identify and conserve the species-rich biodiversity on the world’s most geologically complex island, an island that is far larger and many times as species rich when compared with the much better known Galapagos Islands," Shekelle said.

Mittermeier said that “these two new species of tarsier from Sulawesi are the 80th and 81st primates new to science described since the turn of the century. This represents about 16% of all primate species, and is indicative of how little we know of our planet’s unique and wonderful biodiversity."

One of the new species of tarsius (Tarsius spectrumgurskyae) hangs out in Indonesia. (Photo: Myron Shekelle)

Overall, the majority of tarsier species are now endangered or threatened, and some are designated critically endangered, according to Endangered Species International.

Some fun facts about tarsiers: They have the largest eyes (relative to their body size) of any mammal; their eyes are about the same size as their brain; a typical adult male weighs about 4 ounces, or about the same as a stick of butter; and, like owls, tarsiers can turn their heads more than 180 degrees in either direction.

The announcement comes just in time for "May the Fourth be with you Day," a favorite for Star Wars fans. A group of primatologists has also designated May 4 as International Tarsier Day.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/sciencefair/2017/05/04/tarsiers-yoda-indonesia/101247696/
https://news.mongabay.com/2017/05/t...piration-for-yoda-announced-on-star-wars-day/

.
 
Last edited:
pr1v4t33r

pr1v4t33r

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 20, 2014
5,043
5
10,943
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Indonesian, Thailand & Chinese action stars join on TripleThreat movie project, currently on production in Thailand.

iko.jpg

Tiger Chen (Man of Thai Chi), Iko Uwais (The Raid), Tony Jaa (Ong Bak)
 
GraveDigger388

GraveDigger388

FULL MEMBER
Aug 10, 2016
605
0
220
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
pr1v4t33r said:
Indonesian, Thailand & Chinese action stars join on TripleThreat movie project, currently on production in Thailand.

View attachment 395148
Tiger Chen (Man of Thai Chi), Iko Uwais (The Raid), Tony Jaa (Ong Bak)
Click to expand...
I wonder what the actual storyline is... Some says these three are to be the bodyguards for an important character, some says they will be there to try assasinate said character for bounty.

Oh, nice thread, by the way @katarabhumi ..
 
pr1v4t33r

pr1v4t33r

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 20, 2014
5,043
5
10,943
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
GraveDigger388 said:
I wonder what the actual storyline is... Some says these three are to be the bodyguards for an important character, some says they will be there to try assasinate said character for bounty.
Click to expand...
Tony and Tiger are down-on-their-luck fighters/mercenaries while iko has his own revenge plot arc. These three team up to prevent assasins group (Adkins, Jai White, Bisping, Jejja,etc) from killing billionaire daughter (Celina Jade).
 
Last edited:
ashok321

ashok321

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
17,950
4
10,074
Country
Canada
Location
Malaysia
Just last week only that I visited Jakarta. Had a good time visiting Sea world at Ancol near Manga Dua.
6 months ago it was Bali (Denpasar)
Now next month its Raja Ampat (West Papua) for deep sea fishing.

Had a good time visiting Sea world at Ancol near Manga Dua.
Not quite good as in Miami (world class) but ok.

westpapua.png


There is no direct flight from Jakarta.
West Papua is far, touching the Papua New Guinea.
3+ hours flight.
 
ashok321

ashok321

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
17,950
4
10,074
Country
Canada
Location
Malaysia
pr1v4t33r said:
Yeah, this one high on my must watch list this year.



Never been to papua myself. But some say it would take around 18 hours to flight from aceh to eastern most part of Papua.
Click to expand...
Correct, have to change flights.
No direct flights available.
 
pr1v4t33r

pr1v4t33r

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 20, 2014
5,043
5
10,943
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
ashok321 said:
I will be booking my ticket & then I would be able to let you know all about it.
BTW, first my journey would start from KL Malaysia.
Click to expand...
Cool, let us know your experience there, and share some awesome photos here...
 
ashok321

ashok321

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
17,950
4
10,074
Country
Canada
Location
Malaysia
pr1v4t33r said:
Cool, let us know your experience there, and share some awesome photos here...
Click to expand...
Definitely will.

Here is one of my (last week's) rides in Ancol Jakarta:

















This attraction was by far the best.
Enjoyed to the hilt!

Now this chicken franchise was one of a kind.
I could eat the chicken bones like danish butter cookies.
It melt in my mouth.
Never eaten anywhere in the world.

tem56y7u.png








rtrtgft5.png


ayam.png


gondola1.png


Also taken from the cable car.
Beach down there..

temtgyh.png


tem56y7u8.png
 
K

katarabhumi

FULL MEMBER
Nov 25, 2013
908
3
1,402
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
pr1v4t33r said:
Indonesian, Thailand & Chinese action stars join on TripleThreat movie project, currently on production in Thailand.

View attachment 395148
Tiger Chen (Man of Thai Chi), Iko Uwais (The Raid), Tony Jaa (Ong Bak)
Click to expand...
more of Triple Threat ...

Action Stars Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais and Tiger Chen to Team for First Time in 'Triple Threat'

Hollywood Reporter - Ong Bak star Tony Jaa, The Raid breakout Iko Uwais and Tiger Chen (Man of Tai Chi) will square off against Scott Adkins (Zero Dark Thirty), UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping and action movie vet Michael Jai White in Triple Threat.

Jesse Johnson is directing the feature, which hails from Arclight Films. Mike Selby of SC Films International and Arclight’s Mike Gabrawy and Gary Hamilton are producing. Chen also is producing, as are Elliot Tong and Ying Ye.

The action kicks off after a billionaire's daughter becomes the target of a mercenary cartel. Her only protection are two down-on-their-luck fighters and a third who has vowed revenge against the others.

Asian actors Jaa, Uwais and Chen are the protagonists, while American thespians Adkins, Bisping and White are the villains. Joey O’Bryan wrote the script.

The project was coming together last year but fell apart. It was reconstituted with a new director, script and setting (Mexico was on the books for the previous version), as well as a new set of bad guys. Also new is the financier: Shanghai Aurora Alliance is now bankrolling the film.

“I cannot tell you how excited I am about this film, it is unique,” Jaa said Tuesday in a statement. “I don’t think that anyone has seen a cast like this in a generation.”

Gersh, which reps all the actors in its action department, packaged the film, which is eyeing an April production start in Bangkok.

Adkins was last seen fighting Benedict Cumberbatch in Marvel's Doctor Strange, while Bisping appeared in xXx: Return of Xander Cage and will be seen in an upcoming episode of Twin Peaks. White starred in 1997's Spawn and appeared in The Dark Knight. He also played the Bronze Tiger on The CW’s Arrow.

In addition to being repped by Gersh, Jaa is repped by Mike Selby Management, Link Entertainment and Bloom Hergott while Uwais is also with Management 360 and Ricky Siahaan Management. Adkins is additionally repped by Joe Hutton at BWA Agency, Link Entertainment and Bloom/Hergott. Bisping is also repped by Paradigm Sports Management and Bloom/Hergott, and White is additionally repped by Link Entertainment.

http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/he...ger-chen-team-first-time-triple-threat-986250

Asian Expendables.. yaayyyy :yahoo:

....

Oh and... Jackie Chan with Jet Li are expected to have a cameo in upcoming Indonesian MA film "Pamanca" , about Makassar/Bugis Pencak Silat style from South Sulawesi. Producer is in talk with the two actors.

https://www.merdeka.com/peristiwa/p...ar-bakal-libatkan-jackie-chan-dan-jet-li.html

++++

Food fusion on the rise in Indonesia
Sunday 7 May 2017 - 8:37am

JAKARTA – From a restaurant serving burgers and pizzas made with local noodles to a social media star giving street food a touch of haute cuisine, a new wave of innovative chefs are putting a modern twist on Indonesia's traditional fare.

New eateries have sprung up rapidly in recent years in the capital Jakarta offering a wide array of foreign foods to cater to a growing consumer class which has emerged after a long economic boom.

But rather than focus entirely on cuisine from overseas, some chefs decided to fuse the new influences with age-old Indonesian foods.

One eatery offering fusion food is "Mammamie", whose name is a playful take on an Italian expression of shock combined with the local word for noodles, "mie".

It uses the country's favourite instant noodles, Indomie -- cheap blocks of fodder in colourful packaging that are sold at almost every grocery store and supermarket -- to make Western dishes.

Among the most popular are the "mizza", a pizza whose base is made out of noodles, and a "merger", a burger which has buns fashioned from Indomie. It also serves burrito, quesadillas and sushi dishes made with the noodles.

Cafe owner Muhammad Luqman Baehaqi said he was trying to appeal to young Indonesians who were keen to try Western foods but still enjoyed Indomie.

"There isn't a single Indonesian person that doesn't know Indomie," the 39-year-old said. "It's tasty and familiar to all of us.”

The small cafe can seat about 20 people on chairs designed to look like Indomie packing cases and has a distinctly hipster vibe, with young office workers enjoying dishes that cost the equivalent of about two to four dollars under an image of late Apple founder Steve Jobs.

Gourmet street food

While the "Mammamie" cafe uses Indonesian ingredients to spice up Western dishes, Jakarta chef Dede Akbar is taking local dishes as his starting point, and seeking to make them more classy.

In his brightly-decorated kitchen, the 34-year-old carefully placed two blocks of tempe -- a traditional soybean patty -- onto a plate. He blowtorched a hard-boiled egg, and added small flowers as a garnish before artistically dripping sauce across the dish.

Satisfied with his creation, he took out a camera and snapped pictures from various angles, before uploading them to Instagram. It was his popular Instagram account "Warteg Gourmet", which currently has about 40,000 followers, that catapulted him to fame.

Wartegs are modest stalls or kiosks selling cheap food, often cramped spaces on street corners where blue-colour workers stop for a bite and to smoke a cigarette.

But rather than drab dishes for people earning low incomes, Akbar said he celebrates warteg food as it has "different textures and a wide range of colours that we can play with".

Akbar was inspired to make haute-cuisine, warteg-style food after becoming annoyed at the careless presentation of dishes at the traditional streetside eateries.

What started off as a hobby became an obsession, and eventually Akbar found he was receiving so many invites to be a "food stylist" at events that he quit his day job as an advertising agency art director to become a full-time chef.

He hopes his efforts can help raise the profile of humble Indonesian street food, which is not as well-known as local cuisine from other parts of Asia, such as Thailand.

"I want to make Indonesian food more appreciated by Indonesians in general and recognized internationally," he said.

http://www.enca.com/life/food-fusion-on-the-rise-in-indonesia

----

@ashok321 ... have a safe and nice trip.. Enjoy. :enjoy:


.
 
ashok321

ashok321

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
17,950
4
10,074
Country
Canada
Location
Malaysia
katarabhumi said:
more of Triple Threat ...

Action Stars Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais and Tiger Chen to Team for First Time in 'Triple Threat'

Hollywood Reporter - Ong Bak star Tony Jaa, The Raid breakout Iko Uwais and Tiger Chen (Man of Tai Chi) will square off against Scott Adkins (Zero Dark Thirty), UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping and action movie vet Michael Jai White in Triple Threat.

Jesse Johnson is directing the feature, which hails from Arclight Films. Mike Selby of SC Films International and Arclight’s Mike Gabrawy and Gary Hamilton are producing. Chen also is producing, as are Elliot Tong and Ying Ye.

The action kicks off after a billionaire's daughter becomes the target of a mercenary cartel. Her only protection are two down-on-their-luck fighters and a third who has vowed revenge against the others.

Asian actors Jaa, Uwais and Chen are the protagonists, while American thespians Adkins, Bisping and White are the villains. Joey O’Bryan wrote the script.

The project was coming together last year but fell apart. It was reconstituted with a new director, script and setting (Mexico was on the books for the previous version), as well as a new set of bad guys. Also new is the financier: Shanghai Aurora Alliance is now bankrolling the film.

“I cannot tell you how excited I am about this film, it is unique,” Jaa said Tuesday in a statement. “I don’t think that anyone has seen a cast like this in a generation.”

Gersh, which reps all the actors in its action department, packaged the film, which is eyeing an April production start in Bangkok.

Adkins was last seen fighting Benedict Cumberbatch in Marvel's Doctor Strange, while Bisping appeared in xXx: Return of Xander Cage and will be seen in an upcoming episode of Twin Peaks. White starred in 1997's Spawn and appeared in The Dark Knight. He also played the Bronze Tiger on The CW’s Arrow.

In addition to being repped by Gersh, Jaa is repped by Mike Selby Management, Link Entertainment and Bloom Hergott while Uwais is also with Management 360 and Ricky Siahaan Management. Adkins is additionally repped by Joe Hutton at BWA Agency, Link Entertainment and Bloom/Hergott. Bisping is also repped by Paradigm Sports Management and Bloom/Hergott, and White is additionally repped by Link Entertainment.

http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/he...ger-chen-team-first-time-triple-threat-986250

Asian Expendables.. yaayyyy :yahoo:

....

Oh and... Jackie Chan with Jet Li are expected to have a cameo in upcoming Indonesian MA film "Pamanca" , about Makassar/Bugis Pencak Silat style from South Sulawesi. Producer is in talk with the two actors.

https://www.merdeka.com/peristiwa/p...ar-bakal-libatkan-jackie-chan-dan-jet-li.html

++++

Food fusion on the rise in Indonesia
Sunday 7 May 2017 - 8:37am

JAKARTA – From a restaurant serving burgers and pizzas made with local noodles to a social media star giving street food a touch of haute cuisine, a new wave of innovative chefs are putting a modern twist on Indonesia's traditional fare.

New eateries have sprung up rapidly in recent years in the capital Jakarta offering a wide array of foreign foods to cater to a growing consumer class which has emerged after a long economic boom.

But rather than focus entirely on cuisine from overseas, some chefs decided to fuse the new influences with age-old Indonesian foods.

One eatery offering fusion food is "Mammamie", whose name is a playful take on an Italian expression of shock combined with the local word for noodles, "mie".

It uses the country's favourite instant noodles, Indomie -- cheap blocks of fodder in colourful packaging that are sold at almost every grocery store and supermarket -- to make Western dishes.

Among the most popular are the "mizza", a pizza whose base is made out of noodles, and a "merger", a burger which has buns fashioned from Indomie. It also serves burrito, quesadillas and sushi dishes made with the noodles.

Cafe owner Muhammad Luqman Baehaqi said he was trying to appeal to young Indonesians who were keen to try Western foods but still enjoyed Indomie.

"There isn't a single Indonesian person that doesn't know Indomie," the 39-year-old said. "It's tasty and familiar to all of us.”

The small cafe can seat about 20 people on chairs designed to look like Indomie packing cases and has a distinctly hipster vibe, with young office workers enjoying dishes that cost the equivalent of about two to four dollars under an image of late Apple founder Steve Jobs.

Gourmet street food

While the "Mammamie" cafe uses Indonesian ingredients to spice up Western dishes, Jakarta chef Dede Akbar is taking local dishes as his starting point, and seeking to make them more classy.

In his brightly-decorated kitchen, the 34-year-old carefully placed two blocks of tempe -- a traditional soybean patty -- onto a plate. He blowtorched a hard-boiled egg, and added small flowers as a garnish before artistically dripping sauce across the dish.

Satisfied with his creation, he took out a camera and snapped pictures from various angles, before uploading them to Instagram. It was his popular Instagram account "Warteg Gourmet", which currently has about 40,000 followers, that catapulted him to fame.

Wartegs are modest stalls or kiosks selling cheap food, often cramped spaces on street corners where blue-colour workers stop for a bite and to smoke a cigarette.

But rather than drab dishes for people earning low incomes, Akbar said he celebrates warteg food as it has "different textures and a wide range of colours that we can play with".

Akbar was inspired to make haute-cuisine, warteg-style food after becoming annoyed at the careless presentation of dishes at the traditional streetside eateries.

What started off as a hobby became an obsession, and eventually Akbar found he was receiving so many invites to be a "food stylist" at events that he quit his day job as an advertising agency art director to become a full-time chef.

He hopes his efforts can help raise the profile of humble Indonesian street food, which is not as well-known as local cuisine from other parts of Asia, such as Thailand.

"I want to make Indonesian food more appreciated by Indonesians in general and recognized internationally," he said.

http://www.enca.com/life/food-fusion-on-the-rise-in-indonesia

----

@ashok321 ... have a safe and nice trip.. Enjoy. :enjoy:


.
Click to expand...
Terima kasih
 
K

katarabhumi

FULL MEMBER
Nov 25, 2013
908
3
1,402
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
#555

ashok321 said:
Terima kasih
Click to expand...
Sama - sama (you're welcome) .. After Papua, you may try Lombok, just a stone away from Bali. :enjoy:




https://homeiswhereyourbagis.com/en/15-things-you-should-see-on-lombok/

===

Indonesia is more than Bali
Dustin Jordan - 6/5/2017

In recent times more South Africans are traveling to Bali, Indonesia.

I blame Elizabeth Gilbert, author of Eat, Pray, Love, for the continued wave of tourism that bolstered up Bali as a tourist destination.

It also helps that South Africans get more bang for their buck when converting to the Indonesian rupiah.

Surprisingly, most people don’t realize the strong historical ties we have with Indonesia.

Upon landing in the country on my first visit, I often quipped how the locals looked just like a relative or acquaintance back home. It seems that observation was accurate.

During early colonial times many Indonesians, especially from Java, were brought to our fair shores as indentured slaves. You’ll find that especially in the Cape Malay culture many words that are prevalent in Bahasa Indonesian and Bahasa Melayu are present in some of our communities too.

Bali has become the backdrop for many an overseas venture because of its strong associations with spiritual connection, relaxation and recharging your batteries.

I loved Bali on my first visit. I especially liked Ubud, with its lush green rice terraces and warm people.

I chuckled at the vast number of middle-aged women skulking around, a yoga mat propped under the arm, modern versions of Eat, Pray, Love disciples looking to make their own magical love story.

The beach town Kuta reminded me of the matric Rage Festival for young travelers so it didn’t appeal to me much. Much to my surprise, I discovered on a recent visit that Indonesia is so much more than Bali. A short drive and ferry away are the islands of Gili Trawangan, Gili Meno and Gili Air (Lombok).

Tiny little islands that wouldn’t normally register on a geographical map but absolute must-sees. This is ultimate brochure-style relaxation. It really makes the idea of paradise a reality.

Clear blue water, tropical weather, palm trees and long lingering sunsets all add to the beauty of these islands. Want to live in a bungalow on the beach but still have all the creature comforts like WiFi, Western food, a hot shower and TV? Well, you can on these islands.

Want to throw on some snorkels and swim less than 10 meters to see turtles and creatures of the sea that you would only see on Discovery or National Geographic?

Again, you can see it here.

Add to this perfect weather, no cars, charming little horsedrawn buggies for taxis and going everywhere by bicycle or walking and you have all the ingredients for the ultimate getaway.

This was not the end of the journey for me.

The more I ventured into the country, the more I discovered. A terrifying plane ride away, more due to the weather than the plane, is Flores.

A part of the predominantly Muslim Indonesia that was for a while colonized by Portuguese. So, instead of a Muslim majority here there are Catholics.

More about it next week.

http://citizen.co.za/opinion/opinion-columns/1505463/indonesia-is-more-than-bali/


+++


Indonesia soccer follows China in big-name recruitment

By John Duerden - The Associated Press

China may have the most star-studded league in Asia but Indonesia is another sleeping giant that is starting to import some internationally famous players in a bid to raise standards at home and profile overseas.

Former English Premier League stars Michael Essien, Didier Zokora, Carlton Cole and Peter Odemwingie are closer to the end of their careers than the imports in China but their arrival could make a difference.

After years of corruption scandals, political infighting, crowd violence and international bans, the players are helping Indonesian soccer make positive overseas headlines for the first time in years.

"Their arrival is a good thing because they can help the Indonesia football league profile overseas," Jacksen Tiago, former head coach of the Indonesia national team and now in charge of league side PS Barito Putera, told Associated Press. "We have more coverage from international media and more quality players will be looking for a chance to come over here in future."

That has an effect at home too, said the Brazilian. "Now television, papers and fans are more excited about football and people are really happy with those big names around the country. They feel really proud to have international players here and local players can learn from them."

Like China, Indonesia has long been regarded as one of the world's great underachievers given its undoubted passion for the sport and league games that regularly attract more than 20,000 fans.

The national team appeared at the 1938 World Cup as Dutch East Indies but has made little impact since. A FIFA ban, imposed in May 2015 after governmental interference in the running of the game, was seen as necessary by some after years of mismanagement and scandals in the local game.

The ban was lifted in May 2016 and in December, Indonesia reached the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup, Southeast Asia's regional tournament, equaling its best ever showing.

Alfred Riedl was the national team coach at the time and retired after the final. "There has always been talent in Indonesia and we showed that," he said. "Indonesian football could be very soon the number one in Southeast Asia but the clubs and the federation need to be future-oriented."

There are challenges for the foreign stars coming to Indonesia according to the Austrian.

"The facilities such as dressing rooms, training fields and stadiums are still poor so if you are coming from Chelsea to Indonesian football there is a big difference."

Jacksen is sure that, assuming the imports settle, they will enjoy their time in the passionate soccer nation.

"The football atmosphere is Indonesia is just amazing and the foreign players will enjoy the atmosphere inside the stadium and it will help them adapt to the culture here. Fans make us really enjoy our work, because they really appreciate people with quality here."

The biggest star is Essien, formerly of Chelsea and Real Madrid, who signed for Persib Bandung in March along with former England international striker Carlton Cole.

Essien scored his second goal of the season on Sunday to put Persib top of the standings. Odemwingie has scored three in four appearances for Madura United.

Riedl, who had three spells in charge of the national team, has doubts whether the imports will have a lasting impact and would prefer more money to be invested in youth development.

"It may be more exciting for the fans and the media," he said. "But I don't think that bringing former big players to Indonesia will help. I am not sure that they are coming to serve Indonesian football. They take big money, for Indonesia at least, and leave whenever they want."

Jacksen, who has coached eight clubs in Indonesia, is confident however that money spent on star players will encourage improvements elsewhere. "It will make clubs invest more in their facilities for training sessions. The quality of referees will improve sooner or later, we coaches must improve our coaching knowledge to handle players like those big names and the facilities to training will be better."

The Brazilian acknowledges however that it will all take time.

"There is still complaining about referees, aggressive football and riots between fans," he said, but added: "The federation is trying to solve the problems and bring more coverage and money to the game. They are trying to make the league more professional in every aspect."

http://www.kansascity.com/entertainment/article149209094.html

----

Football/soccer is almost like a religion over here but we're still not going anywhere.. hope this is a sign of a brighter future. 8-)

.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
KhalaiMakhlooq Alf Layla Wa Layla - 1001 Nights Members Club 3
L Villagers of ‘Trump’s village’ in Haryana to send 1001 Rakhis to US President Central & South Asia 0
--,-'{@ 1001 inventions Members Club 2
--,-'{@ 1001 inventions Members Club 0
BLACKEAGLE Amman, city of 1001 start-ups Middle East & Africa 17
Fighter488 1001 Inventions and The Library of Secrets Members Club 2
Silverfalcon 1001 inventions by Muslims General Photos & Multimedia 0
fatman17 1001 active users Members Club 10
Indos Indonesia E-Commerce News and Data China & Far East 2
D Hallyu rising in Indonesia, but Indian pop culture still loved after decades China & Far East 26

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top