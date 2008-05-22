1001 Indonesia

#555

Indonesia is more than Bali

Indonesia soccer follows China in big-name recruitment

Sama - sama (you're welcome) .. After Papua, you may try Lombok, just a stone away from Bali.===In recent times more South Africans are traveling to Bali, Indonesia.I blame Elizabeth Gilbert, author of, for the continued wave of tourism that bolstered up Bali as a tourist destination.It also helps that South Africans get more bang for their buck when converting to the Indonesian rupiah.Surprisingly, most people don’t realize the strong historical ties we have with Indonesia.Upon landing in the country on my first visit, I often quipped how the locals looked just like a relative or acquaintance back home. It seems that observation was accurate.During early colonial times many Indonesians, especially from Java, were brought to our fair shores as indentured slaves. You’ll find that especially in the Cape Malay culture many words that are prevalent in Bahasa Indonesian and Bahasa Melayu are present in some of our communities too.Bali has become the backdrop for many an overseas venture because of its strong associations with spiritual connection, relaxation and recharging your batteries.I loved Bali on my first visit. I especially liked Ubud, with its lush green rice terraces and warm people.I chuckled at the vast number of middle-aged women skulking around, a yoga mat propped under the arm, modern versions ofdisciples looking to make their own magical love story.The beach town Kuta reminded me of the matric Rage Festival for young travelers so it didn’t appeal to me much. Much to my surprise,Tiny little islands that wouldn’t normally register on a geographical map but absolute must-sees. This is ultimate brochure-style relaxation. It really makes the idea of paradise a reality.Clear blue water, tropical weather, palm trees and long lingering sunsets all add to the beauty of these islands. Want to live in a bungalow on the beach but still have all the creature comforts like WiFi, Western food, a hot shower and TV? Well, you can on these islands.Want to throw on some snorkels and swim less than 10 meters to see turtles and creatures of the sea that you would only see on Discovery or National Geographic?Again, you can see it here.Add to this perfect weather, no cars, charming little horsedrawn buggies for taxis and going everywhere by bicycle or walking and you have all the ingredients for the ultimate getaway.This was not the end of the journey for me.The more I ventured into the country, the more I discovered. A terrifying plane ride away, more due to the weather than the plane, is Flores.A part of the predominantly Muslim Indonesia that was for a while colonized by Portuguese. So, instead of a Muslim majority here there are Catholics.More about it next week.+++China may have the most star-studded league in Asia but Indonesia is another sleeping giant that is starting to import some internationally famous players in a bid to raise standards at home and profile overseas.Former English Premier League stars Michael Essien, Didier Zokora, Carlton Cole and Peter Odemwingie are closer to the end of their careers than the imports in China but their arrival could make a difference.After years of corruption scandals, political infighting, crowd violence and international bans, the players are helping Indonesian soccer make positive overseas headlines for the first time in years."Their arrival is a good thing because they can help the Indonesia football league profile overseas," Jacksen Tiago, former head coach of the Indonesia national team and now in charge of league side PS Barito Putera, told Associated Press. "We have more coverage from international media and more quality players will be looking for a chance to come over here in future."That has an effect at home too, said the Brazilian. "Now television, papers and fans are more excited about football and people are really happy with those big names around the country. They feel really proud to have international players here and local players can learn from them."Like China, Indonesia has long been regarded as one of the world's great underachievers given its undoubted passion for the sport and league games that regularly attract more than 20,000 fans.The national team appeared at the 1938 World Cup as Dutch East Indies but has made little impact since. A FIFA ban, imposed in May 2015 after governmental interference in the running of the game, was seen as necessary by some after years of mismanagement and scandals in the local game.The ban was lifted in May 2016 and in December, Indonesia reached the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup, Southeast Asia's regional tournament, equaling its best ever showing.Alfred Riedl was the national team coach at the time and retired after the final. "There has always been talent in Indonesia and we showed that," he said. "Indonesian football could be very soon the number one in Southeast Asia but the clubs and the federation need to be future-oriented."There are challenges for the foreign stars coming to Indonesia according to the Austrian."The facilities such as dressing rooms, training fields and stadiums are still poor so if you are coming from Chelsea to Indonesian football there is a big difference."Jacksen is sure that, assuming the imports settle, they will enjoy their time in the passionate soccer nation."The football atmosphere is Indonesia is just amazing and the foreign players will enjoy the atmosphere inside the stadium and it will help them adapt to the culture here. Fans make us really enjoy our work, because they really appreciate people with quality here."The biggest star is Essien, formerly of Chelsea and Real Madrid, who signed for Persib Bandung in March along with former England international striker Carlton Cole.Essien scored his second goal of the season on Sunday to put Persib top of the standings. Odemwingie has scored three in four appearances for Madura United.Riedl, who had three spells in charge of the national team, has doubts whether the imports will have a lasting impact and would prefer more money to be invested in youth development."It may be more exciting for the fans and the media," he said. "But I don't think that bringing former big players to Indonesia will help. I am not sure that they are coming to serve Indonesian football. They take big money, for Indonesia at least, and leave whenever they want."Jacksen, who has coached eight clubs in Indonesia, is confident however that money spent on star players will encourage improvements elsewhere. "It will make clubs invest more in their facilities for training sessions. The quality of referees will improve sooner or later, we coaches must improve our coaching knowledge to handle players like those big names and the facilities to training will be better."The Brazilian acknowledges however that it will all take time."There is still complaining about referees, aggressive football and riots between fans," he said, but added: "The federation is trying to solve the problems and bring more coverage and money to the game. They are trying to make the league more professional in every aspect."----Football/soccer is almost like a religion over here but we're still not going anywhere.. hope this is a sign of a brighter future.