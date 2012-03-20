What's new

1000 Chinese researchers have left the US since spying probe intensified this summer

Spies are scurrying back home. US must ban all Chinese from US universities.
More than a thousand visiting researchers from China working at US universities have left the country since the summer, according to John Demers, chief of the Department of Justice’s national security division. This exodus comes as the Department of Justice has intensified its investigations of espionage by scientists at US institutions who are secretly affiliated with the Chinese government or military.

quote " ‘Between those five or six arrests, and the dozens of interviews that the [FBI] did with individuals who were here under similar circumstances … more than 1000 [People’s Liberation Army]-affiliated Chinese researchers left the country,’ he claimed
1000 Chinese researchers have left the US since spying probe intensified this summer

Exodus of visiting researchers from China comes after arrest of at least five researchers on espionage charges
www.chemistryworld.com www.chemistryworld.com
 
No loss given how much stealing of IP they had been involved with.
 
Chinese spying in US universities and institutions are getting crushed. It should have happened years ago, but better late than never.
 
That's poor pretext. More like US has lost its shine. Going back to China is a good choice for these Chinese
 
hualushui

All Americans are big fools. China has stolen their technology for decades, but they have not found evidence. :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha:
 
But those American fools still have technology that the wise Chinese have to steal? What does that say about the Chinese IQ? :D
 
Don't be too excited about it. True spies don't spy on universities and institutions, which tout openness and free exchange of ideas. The true secrets are in those government research facilities where you need security clearance to enter. Those researchers, like someone mentioned earlier, are mostly in US to acquire more credits for future promotions back home.
 
