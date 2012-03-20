rent4country
Spies are scurrying back home. US must ban all Chinese from US universities.
----------
More than a thousand visiting researchers from China working at US universities have left the country since the summer, according to John Demers, chief of the Department of Justice’s national security division. This exodus comes as the Department of Justice has intensified its investigations of espionage by scientists at US institutions who are secretly affiliated with the Chinese government or military.
quote " ‘Between those five or six arrests, and the dozens of interviews that the [FBI] did with individuals who were here under similar circumstances … more than 1000 [People’s Liberation Army]-affiliated Chinese researchers left the country,’ he claimed
----------
1000 Chinese researchers have left the US since spying probe intensified this summer
Exodus of visiting researchers from China comes after arrest of at least five researchers on espionage charges
