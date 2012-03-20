more than 1000 [People’s Liberation Army]-affiliated Chinese researchers left the country

1000 Chinese researchers have left the US since spying probe intensified this summer Exodus of visiting researchers from China comes after arrest of at least five researchers on espionage charges

Spies are scurrying back home. US must ban all Chinese from US universities.----------quote " ‘Between those five or six arrests, and the dozens of interviews that the [FBI] did with individuals who were here under similar circumstances …,’ he claimed