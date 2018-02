American, rebel forces repel attack by mercenaries in the east

The 200-plus deaths dwarf official Russian toll in the war

according to one U.S. official and three Russians familiar with the matter

The Russian assault may have been a rogue operation

Russia will pretend nothing happened

Artillery, Tanks

The officials said the U.S. was puzzled because proper procedures had been followed -- American forces used the deconfliction line to get Russia’s go-ahead to defend coalition forces against the attackers.

‘Illegal Presence’