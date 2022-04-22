What's new

100 % Rise in Indian Soldiers Killed in IOK This Year

10 Jawans Killed This Year in J&K as Terrorists Ramp Up Grenade, Hit-&-Run Attacks on Security Forces​

Security personnel near the spot after an encounter with militants at Sunjawan in Jammu on Friday. (PTI)

Security personnel near the spot after an encounter with militants at Sunjawan in Jammu on Friday. (PTI)

According to sources, security forces have noticed a pattern – whenever a top government minister visits J&K, terrorists get more aggressive. A case in point being the attack in Jammu early Friday two days ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit​

ANKUR SHARMA
The first three months of 2022 saw a 100% rise in the number of jawans killed in encounters and 58% more injuries in Jammu and Kashmir compared to the same period last year, according to the data compiled by the forces.
The terrorists, officials said, are now avoiding direct fights with the forces, instead indulging in stand-offs or hit-and-run and grenade attacks.
Data also shows that terrorists are targetting central forces such as Army or Central Armed Police Forces.
According to sources, security forces have noticed a pattern – whenever a top government minister visits J&K, terrorists get more aggressive.

 
