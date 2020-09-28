What's new

100 new textile units increase Pakistan's exports to record level....much more to come

F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
2,211
0
4,871
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
We will in sha Allah see a massive turn round on all economic fronts in 2022. With macro economic stabilization plan finishing its course we will see decrease in inflation and more economic job creation activities. No doubt people have suffered immensely under hard hitting inflation but all indicators point towards gradual decrease in coming months.


With many more plants coming online in the near future we should expect yet more record breaking export figures in she Allah.



All Pakistan Textile Mills Association
@APTMAofficial

40 processing plants of 3 mln sq meter capacity are in process of being set up in Pakistan which will further enhance Textile Export capacity by $ 6 billion next year.

@ImranKhanPTI
@razak_dawood
@Asad_Umar



3:29 AM · Dec 7, 2021·Twitter Web App



www.globalvillagespace.com

100 new textile plants helped increase Pakistan's exports!

30% YOY growth July to Nov (2021) in exports is due to the setting up of 100 new export-oriented textile industrial plants in the country.
www.globalvillagespace.com www.globalvillagespace.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1468135525001351168
 
F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
2,211
0
4,871
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Imran Khan said:
cpec economic zones will do magic
Click to expand...

Yes but it will take time. Lack of infrastructure and connectivity is our worst enemy. I know in Faislabad the industry is working at its peak level but then the gas shortage hit and it is slowing them down.

So many problems to tackle and so many hard decisions to make. I am glad all the dirty work that requires iron political will is being done. Yes it gives very bad press but all of this needed to be done to correct course of our economic free fall.

I am glad it is being done now and people will see the results in the next few years.
 
S

SaadH

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
482
0
449
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I just wish similar investment and expansion would happen in other industries like engineering and large scale manufacturing, heck even IT.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

CrazyZ
Featured How Agha Steel plans to tech-disrupt the Pakistani steel industry
Replies
6
Views
3K
Syed1.
Syed1.
Khanivore
Washington's Huge Strategic Mistake: POLITICO
Replies
0
Views
637
Khanivore
Khanivore
ajpirzada
HOUSE OF GRAFT: Tracing the Bhutto Millions
Replies
1
Views
966
VCheng
VCheng
Homo Sapiens
The rise and rise of Bangladesh
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
4K
Nilgiri
Nilgiri
M
Zardaris' Assets - 2018 Elections
Replies
8
Views
1K
AsianLion
AsianLion

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom