100 new textile units increase Pakistan's exports to record level....much more to come

Flight of falcon
- May 22, 2019
We will in sha Allah see a massive turn round on all economic fronts in 2022. With macro economic stabilization plan finishing its course we will see decrease in inflation and more economic job creation activities. No doubt people have suffered immensely under hard hitting inflation but all indicators point towards gradual decrease in coming months.
With many more plants coming online in the near future we should expect yet more record breaking export figures in she Allah.
All Pakistan Textile Mills Association
@APTMAofficial
40 processing plants of 3 mln sq meter capacity are in process of being set up in Pakistan which will further enhance Textile Export capacity by $ 6 billion next year.
@ImranKhanPTI
@razak_dawood
@Asad_Umar
3:29 AM · Dec 7, 2021·Twitter Web App
100 new textile plants helped increase Pakistan's exports!
30% YOY growth July to Nov (2021) in exports is due to the setting up of 100 new export-oriented textile industrial plants in the country.
