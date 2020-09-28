100 new textile units increase Pakistan's exports to record level....much more to come

Yes but it will take time. Lack of infrastructure and connectivity is our worst enemy. I know in Faislabad the industry is working at its peak level but then the gas shortage hit and it is slowing them down.So many problems to tackle and so many hard decisions to make. I am glad all the dirty work that requires iron political will is being done. Yes it gives very bad press but all of this needed to be done to correct course of our economic free fall.I am glad it is being done now and people will see the results in the next few years.