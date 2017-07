I need to make Ultroll thread titles but nevertheless it is actually a correct description.How do you evaluate Al-Abadis tenure so far? If you ask me he has done 100 times better than Al-Maliki. Still a lot needs to be done (the entire system is corrupt to the core and there is also the question of KRG and reconciliation between the wider Sunni and Shia community) but he has done far better than what I and most others could expect. Not talking about ISIS only, as they would have been defeated eventually regardless of what and regardless of the absurd hype and fear mongering, but his politics in regards to regional powers and the West and East. I also like the fact that KSA-Iraqi relations are back on track more or less although much more needs to be done in order to cooperate more effectively on all important fronts. However the recent events are a good continuation of what was kickstarted last year. I don't think that it could have happened under Al-Maliki.