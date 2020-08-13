100 days of Tense Standoff between India and China

India has been trying for a hundred days to convince the PLA to move back but in vain. The build up along the LAC and specially Ladakh is a war like situation, where a slight mishap can trigger a very big confrontation. Whilst every Indian news channel has been talking 24/7 about the events unfolding in Ladakh, the Chinese side has been surprisingly very quite. This standoff has brought the mighty SUPAPAWA to its knees, its leaders are MUM and armed forces HAPLESS even to make the Chinese feel anything. How long will it last no one has a clue, but one thing is certain Indian dreams of regional supremacy is down the drains.