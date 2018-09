These are not achievements . these project doesn't increase any export or stable economy .

1. Qatar jobs are the results of world cup 2022

2. Dam's collection nothing to do with imran khan

3. sellings cars won't help economy to become stable

4. All the deals were pre decided



Still waiting for those promises that were made by imran khan

1. Bring all the money to pakistan

2. Arrest zardari

3. direct tax collection should be increase instead of in-direct collection

etc

Click to expand...