the short version of story is that an owner let camel head into the tent at night as he pitty the camel, what happened next is that camel slowly pushed his master out completely..



too much pitty on ungrateful people is neither good for them nor for us...



had we not been so lenient on afghan refuges, today they would have returned home and did something good for their country instead of leaving it to a civil war, they would have also been much grateful to us rather than what they are now

thus in the process we destroyed both the afghans and ourselfes

