10 yrs old minor girl raped by cleric in a Mosque in Delhi

A cleric has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl inside a mosque in Delhi, police said Tuesday. An FIR has been registered against the accused, and a Delhi court has sent him to 14-day judicial custody.“We registered an FIR after receiving a complaint and arrested the accused. Further investigation is in progress and we aim to file a chargesheet soon for speedy justice,” a senior police official said.He said the girl has alleged in her complaint that the incident took place when she went inside the mosque to fetch water around 10 pm on Sunday. “She alleges she was stopped by the accused, who raped her. She informed her parents once she returned home, and they approached local police,” he said.