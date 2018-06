HIGHLIGHTS

Women in the 18-30 age group appear to be most vulnerable

1,521: Number of molestation cases in Delhi till June 15

1,251: Number of domestic violence cases registered

Nearly six years after India was outraged by the fatal gang-rape of a young physiotherapist on a moving bus in the Capital and the world took notice, lack of women's safety in the city remains a perplexing problem.Police data accessed by Mail Today shows that every day as many as 10 women - above 18 years of age - are kidnapped in the Capital.That means every two hours one woman is taken. In most of these cases, cops remain clueless about the perpetrator and the motive. So, most of these kidnapping cases remain unsolved, except the ones in which ransom is demanded.This year till June 15, a total of 1,802 women were kidnapped in the city. In 2017, as many as 3,761 cases of such abductions were registered in the entire year.Explaining the crime trend, an officer said, "The kidnappers are targeting women near malls, restaurants and colleges. They generally use sedan cars to abduct a woman as it helps them remain unnoticed by police. These criminals who are generally first-timers often use the dark stretches to commit the crimes and for movement of the car."Delhi Police officers said in many of the cases of kidnapping or abduction, the perpetrator is known to the victim and the offence is committed to marrying the woman against her will. Similarly, in a large number of cases, the motive is to force women into flesh trade or to commit heinous crimes including rape, murder and assault. "Only 10-12 per cent of kidnapping is committed for ransom," an officer said.The registration of kidnapping or abduction cases also includes incidents of elopement, a senior police officer emphasised."Though the proportion of kidnappings for marriage is declining relative to the total number of abductions, in absolute numbers, reports of the crime have increased significantly in the past five years," another officer said.More than 180 girls and women were kidnapped in India every day in 2016. The worrying data was revealed recently by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which also stated that nearly 100 of these women were kidnapped daily for marriage, while five a day were abducted for illicit intercourse.According to senior officers, who do not wish to be named, the ease of access between Delhi and NCR towns is another reason why kidnapping has become a convenient crime for offenders. "In many of the kidnapping cases followed by other heinous crimes, gangs of NCR towns were found to be involved, or the places where either the bodies or the women were dumped were in NCR," an officer said.During analysis of the crime trend in Delhi, sources said it was observed by cops that the inebriated state of a man makes women more vulnerable, especially in the dark hours. "Women between 18 to 30 are the most vulnerable group and are also soft targets," the officer said.Explaining the data, police sources said whenever a man and woman elope for marriage, the woman's parents register a complaint of kidnapping against the man. This was also a reason, they said, for such a high number of kidnappings for marriage. "Delhi is unsafe for women. There are many organised rackets involved in kidnapping.Police should trace them and keep a tab on the gangs active in the area. Kidnapping of 10 women a day is alarming," said Rishi Kant, co-founder of Shakti Vahini, an NGO.Apart from these, molestation cases are also much higher than sexual assault cases. Delhi Police has registered 1,521 cases of molestation till June 15 this year, as compared to 995 rape cases in the same period. A total of 1,251 cases of domestic violence were registered and 74 dowry deaths reported in the same period.At two consecutive meetings held at Raj Niwas on Friday, lieutenant governor Anil Baijal reviewed the implementation of schemes dedicated to confronting and effectively countering crimes against the Capital's women and children.The L-G had constituted a study group on March 7, 2017, to analyse issues related to women's safety in Delhi.