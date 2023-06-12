10 Turkish Military Projects that Turkiye will join to Elite Club ( 2023-2028 )

in 2020 Turkish major military projects were on paper , but now all of them were materialized

1-- ) 5th gen Fighter Jet

TF-KAAN is a different aircraft from the F-22

2-- ) Unmanned Stealth Fighter Jet

3--) Flying-wing stealth UCAV

4--) Next gen Trainer and light Attack Aircraft

5--) 10+ tons heavy Attack Helicopter

6--

Utility Helicopter with Turboshaft Engine Technology

7--) High-altitude long-endurance (HALE) UCAV

7--) High-altitude long-endurance (HALE) UCAV

8--

High-altitude long range Air Defense System

8-- High-altitude long range Air Defense System

9 -- RAMJET and SCRAMJET ( Supersonic - Hypersonic Missiles )

9 -- RAMJET and SCRAMJET ( Supersonic - Hypersonic Missiles )

10 -- Radar Electronic Warfare System

10 --

Radar Electronic Warfare System

10 Turkish Military Projects that Turkiye will join to Elite Club ( USA,Russia,China,France-The UK ,Turkiye)USA : F-22 and F-35Russia : SU-57China : J-20S.Korea : KF-21Turkiye : TF- KAANLength: 21 mWingspan: 14 mHeight: 6 mMax speed : Mach 1.8Combat range: 1,100 kmService ceiling: 17,000 m (55,000 ft)-- Sensor fusion with EOTS , IRST with unique configuration-- 360-degree vision with AI-enhanced battlefield awareness.-- BEOS/EOTS (Advanced optical Systems)-- HMDS (Helmet Display System) .. only F-35 and TF-KAAN-- Locking on to enemy aircraft from all directions-- IRST Infrared Sensor-- Artificial Intelligence Co-pilot-- Pilot Health Tracking-- DIRCM Laser countermeasure-- 360° AESA Radar-- 4 AESA radars will cover the hole TFX ( 2 on the wings, propulsion between the engines, and the nose)USA : MQ-28Turkiye : KIZILELMAFirst flight : 2022Mass production : 2025Length: 14.7 mWingspan: 10 mHeight: 3.3 mMax takeoff weight: 8,500 kgCapacity: 1,500 kgMaximum speed: 0.9 MachCruise speed: 0.6 MachCombat range: 930 kmEndurance: 5-6 hoursService ceiling: 14,000 m (45,000 ft)KIZILELMA has same advanced characteristics as 5th-generation Fighters-- High situational awareness with EOTS and AESA Radar-- Stealth design featuring a low radar signature-- Internal weapon bay for stealth flight capability-- Smart fleet autonomy equipped with artificial intelligenceStealth capability , AESA Radar and 100+ km GOKDOGAN air to air missile to turn KIZILELMA into lethal platformUSA : X-47BUK : TARANISFrance : NEURONRussia : S-70China : CH-7S.Korea : KUS-FCTurkiye : ANKA-3First flight : 2023In service : 2025SEAD/DEAD roleStrategic strikeDeep strikeThe V-shaped aircraft does not have horizontal and vertical stabilisation to reduce its RCSLength : 8.4 mWingspan : 12 mMTOW : 7 tonsPayload : 1.200 kgSpeed : mach 0,7Endurance : 10 hoursinternal weapon stationsUSA : T-7S.Korea : T-50Italy : M-346China : JL-10Russia : YAK-130Turkiye : HURJETFirst flight : 2023In service : 2025Length - 13.6 mHeight - 5.1 mWingspan - 9,5 m-- maximum speed Mach 1.4-- maximum altitude 45,000 ft-- range 2222 km-- with its 2721 kg payloadUSA : AH-64Russia : KA-52 and MI-28Turkiye : T-929First flight : 2023In service : 2025MTOW : 11.500 kgPayload : 1.500 kgMILDAR Millimeter wave fire control RadarHEHSIS 360 degree Electronic Warfare Counter Measure SystemDIRCM Infrared Counter Measure SystemTarget Detection SystemHelicopter Obstacle Detection SystemRF jammerModular Avionics Architecture4 axis AutopilotHELMET Integrated Display System30 mm gun16 x anti-Tank Missiles2 x air to air MissilesT-929 boasts three wing stations instead of two, which allows for the installation of up to 6 ammunition launchersT-929 is capable of detecting and targeting objects using the Hunter helmetUSA : S-70 Black Hawk ( General Electric T700-GE-701D )UK : AW159 Wildcat - Rolls-Royce Turbomeca RTM322France : EC-725 ( Turboméca ( SAFRAN ) Makila 2A1 )Russia : MI-38 ( Klimov TV7-117V )China : Z-18 ( WZ-6C )Turkiye : T-625 Gökbey ( TEI TS-1400 )First flight : 2018In service : 2023Length: 15.87 mCrew : 12Max takeoff weight: 6.050 kgMaximum speed: 306 km/hRange: 740 km .... 948 km (External fuel)Endurance: 5 hours (External fuel)Service ceiling: 6.069 m (20,000 ft)Indigenous TEI TS-1400 turboshaft EngineUSA : MQ-9Israel : EITANChina : Wing Loong-IIITurkiye : AKINCILength : 12,3 mHeight : 4,1 mWingspan : 20 mMTOW : 5.500 kgMax speed : 360 km/hCombat range : 2.000+ kmPayload : 1350 kgEndurance : 24 hoursService ceiling : 40.000 feet-- AESA Radar-- SATCOM-- Electronic Data Gathering ( ELINT / COMINT )-- 6 multi-core Artificial Intelligence ComputersUSA : PATRIOTRussia : S300 , S400France-Italy : SAMP-TChina : HQ-9Taiwan : Sky Bow IIIran : BAVAR 373Israel : DAVID's SLINGTurkiye : SIPERRange : 100+ km block-1 and 150 km block-2Altitude : 20+ km--450 km AESA RadarUSA : THAADRussia : A-145China : HQ-19France-Italy : Aster 30 Block 2 BMDIsrael : ARROW-IIIIndia : AADTurkiye : GUMSUSA : AIM-120France : MICA , METEORRussia : R-77China : PL-12 , PL-15India : ASTRATaiwan : SKY SWORD-IIJapan : AAM-4Israel : DERBY-ERTurkiye : GOKDOGAN .. also GOKHAN ramjet powered long range Air to Air MissileTÜBİTAK SAGE Director Gürcan Okumuş:" Development work on Ramjet and Scramjet Propulsion Systems within TÜBİTAK-SAGE continues at full speed. We have already brought Ramjet technology to a certain point, and we have already started to use it in existing projects. Scramjet, as you know, is a much more challenging technology. We continue to develop the technology with the laboratory-scale tests we are conducting at TÜBİTAK SAGE "Source-- KARASUKHA-4 ...Russia-- SCORPİUS ... Israel-- KORAL and REDET-II ... TurkiyeRemote Electronic Support and Electronic Attack (ED / ET) capability project (HAVASOJ - Air Stand Off Jammer) in the air platformAirborne SOJ will be produced for the purpose of detecting and diagnosing enemy communicationsystems and radars (air defense, early warning, etc.), finding their location, and mixing and deceiving these systems in order not to use them against friendly elements, especially in cross border operations