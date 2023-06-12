10 Turkish Military Projects that Turkiye will join to Elite Club ( 2023-2028 )

in 2020 Turkish major military projects were on paper , but now all of them were materialized
Turkiye has begun to write a new chapter in its modern military history
10 Turkish Military Projects that Turkiye will join to Elite Club ( USA,Russia,China,France-The UK ,Turkiye)
1-- ) 5th gen Fighter Jet
USA : F-22 and F-35
Russia : SU-57
China : J-20
S.Korea : KF-21
Turkiye : TF- KAAN
TAI TF-KAAN
Length: 21 m
Wingspan: 14 m
Height: 6 m
Max speed : Mach 1.8
Combat range: 1,100 km
Service ceiling: 17,000 m (55,000 ft)
TF-KAAN is a different aircraft from the F-22
-- Sensor fusion with EOTS , IRST with unique configuration
-- 360-degree vision with AI-enhanced battlefield awareness.
-- BEOS/EOTS (Advanced optical Systems)
-- HMDS (Helmet Display System) .. only F-35 and TF-KAAN
-- Locking on to enemy aircraft from all directions
-- IRST Infrared Sensor
-- Artificial Intelligence Co-pilot
-- Pilot Health Tracking
-- DIRCM Laser countermeasure
-- 360° AESA Radar
-- 4 AESA radars will cover the hole TFX ( 2 on the wings, propulsion between the engines, and the nose)
2-- ) Unmanned Stealth Fighter Jet
USA : MQ-28
Turkiye : KIZILELMA
Bayraktar KIZILELMA
First flight : 2022
Mass production : 2025
Length: 14.7 m
Wingspan: 10 m
Height: 3.3 m
Max takeoff weight: 8,500 kg
Capacity: 1,500 kg
Maximum speed: 0.9 Mach
Cruise speed: 0.6 Mach
Combat range: 930 km
Endurance: 5-6 hours
Service ceiling: 14,000 m (45,000 ft)
KIZILELMA has same advanced characteristics as 5th-generation Fighters
-- High situational awareness with EOTS and AESA Radar
-- Stealth design featuring a low radar signature
-- Internal weapon bay for stealth flight capability
-- Smart fleet autonomy equipped with artificial intelligence
there will be 2 engined supersonic variant
Stealth capability , AESA Radar and 100+ km GOKDOGAN air to air missile to turn KIZILELMA into lethal platform
3--) Flying-wing stealth UCAV
USA : X-47B
UK : TARANIS
France : NEURON
Russia : S-70
China : CH-7
S.Korea : KUS-FC
Turkiye : ANKA-3
TAI ANKA-3
First flight : 2023
In service : 2025
SEAD/DEAD role
Strategic strike
Deep strike
The V-shaped aircraft does not have horizontal and vertical stabilisation to reduce its RCS
Length : 8.4 m
Wingspan : 12 m
MTOW : 7 tons
Payload : 1.200 kg
Speed : mach 0,7
Endurance : 10 hours
internal weapon stations
4--) Next gen Trainer and light Attack Aircraft
USA : T-7
S.Korea : T-50
Italy : M-346
China : JL-10
Russia : YAK-130
Turkiye : HURJET
TAI HURJET
First flight : 2023
In service : 2025
Length - 13.6 m
Height - 5.1 m
Wingspan - 9,5 m
-- maximum speed Mach 1.4
-- maximum altitude 45,000 ft
-- range 2222 km
-- with its 2721 kg payload
5--) 10+ tons heavy Attack Helicopter
USA : AH-64
Russia : KA-52 and MI-28
Turkiye : T-929
TAI T-929
First flight : 2023
In service : 2025
MTOW : 11.500 kg
Payload : 1.500 kg
MILDAR Millimeter wave fire control Radar
HEHSIS 360 degree Electronic Warfare Counter Measure System
DIRCM Infrared Counter Measure System
Target Detection System
Helicopter Obstacle Detection System
RF jammer
Modular Avionics Architecture
4 axis Autopilot
HELMET Integrated Display System
30 mm gun
16 x anti-Tank Missiles
2 x air to air Missiles
T-929 boasts three wing stations instead of two, which allows for the installation of up to 6 ammunition launchers
T-929 is capable of detecting and targeting objects using the Hunter helmet
6-- Utility Helicopter with Turboshaft Engine Technology
USA : S-70 Black Hawk ( General Electric T700-GE-701D )
UK : AW159 Wildcat - Rolls-Royce Turbomeca RTM322
France : EC-725 ( Turboméca ( SAFRAN ) Makila 2A1 )
Russia : MI-38 ( Klimov TV7-117V )
China : Z-18 ( WZ-6C )
Turkiye : T-625 Gökbey ( TEI TS-1400 )
TAI T-625
First flight : 2018
In service : 2023
Length: 15.87 m
Crew : 12
Max takeoff weight: 6.050 kg
Maximum speed: 306 km/h
Range: 740 km .... 948 km (External fuel)
Endurance: 5 hours (External fuel)
Service ceiling: 6.069 m (20,000 ft)
Indigenous TEI TS-1400 turboshaft Engine
7--) High-altitude long-endurance (HALE) UCAV
USA : MQ-9
Israel : EITAN
China : Wing Loong-III
Turkiye : AKINCI
Bayraktar AKINCI
Length : 12,3 m
Height : 4,1 m
Wingspan : 20 m
MTOW : 5.500 kg
Max speed : 360 km/h
Combat range : 2.000+ km
Payload : 1350 kg
Endurance : 24 hours
Service ceiling : 40.000 feet
-- AESA Radar
-- SATCOM
-- Electronic Data Gathering ( ELINT / COMINT )
-- 6 multi-core Artificial Intelligence Computers
8-- High-altitude long range Air Defense System
USA : PATRIOT
Russia : S300 , S400
France-Italy : SAMP-T
China : HQ-9
Taiwan : Sky Bow II
Iran : BAVAR 373
Israel : DAVID's SLING
Turkiye : SIPER
Roketsan-Aselsan SIPER
Range : 100+ km block-1 and 150 km block-2
Altitude : 20+ km
--450 km AESA Radar
HISAR-O Medium range Air Defense System
Turkiye develops GUMS Ballistic Missile Defense System for 2028
USA : THAAD
Russia : A-145
China : HQ-19
France-Italy : Aster 30 Block 2 BMD
Israel : ARROW-III
India : AAD
Turkiye : GUMS
BVR Air to Air Missile
USA : AIM-120
France : MICA , METEOR
Russia : R-77
China : PL-12 , PL-15
India : ASTRA
Taiwan : SKY SWORD-II
Japan : AAM-4
Israel : DERBY-ER
Turkiye : GOKDOGAN .. also GOKHAN ramjet powered long range Air to Air Missile
9 -- RAMJET and SCRAMJET ( Supersonic - Hypersonic Missiles )
TÜBİTAK SAGE Director Gürcan Okumuş:
" Development work on Ramjet and Scramjet Propulsion Systems within TÜBİTAK-SAGE continues at full speed. We have already brought Ramjet technology to a certain point, and we have already started to use it in existing projects. Scramjet, as you know, is a much more challenging technology. We continue to develop the technology with the laboratory-scale tests we are conducting at TÜBİTAK SAGE "
Source
10 -- Radar Electronic Warfare System
-- KARASUKHA-4 ...Russia
-- SCORPİUS ... Israel
-- KORAL and REDET-II ... Turkiye
HAVASOJ Air Borne Stand off Jammer ( only a few Countries in the World )
Remote Electronic Support and Electronic Attack (ED / ET) capability project (HAVASOJ - Air Stand Off Jammer) in the air platform
Airborne SOJ will be produced for the purpose of detecting and diagnosing enemy communicationsystems and radars (air defense, early warning, etc.), finding their location, and mixing and deceiving these systems in order not to use them against friendly elements, especially in cross border operations
Last edited: