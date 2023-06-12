What's new

10 Turkish Military Projects that Turkiye will join to Elite Club ( 2023-2028 )

in 2020 Turkish major military projects were on paper , but now all of them were materialized


Turkiye has begun to write a new chapter in its modern military history
10 Turkish Military Projects that Turkiye will join to Elite Club ( USA,Russia,China,France-The UK ,Turkiye)




1-- ) 5th gen Fighter Jet

USA : F-22 and F-35
Russia : SU-57
China : J-20
S.Korea : KF-21
Turkiye : TF- KAAN


TAI TF-KAAN
Length: 21 m
Wingspan: 14 m
Height: 6 m
Max speed : Mach 1.8
Combat range: 1,100 km
Service ceiling: 17,000 m (55,000 ft)

1686559918326.jpeg

1686559933217.jpeg

1686560035957.png



TF-KAAN is a different aircraft from the F-22

-- Sensor fusion with EOTS , IRST with unique configuration
-- 360-degree vision with AI-enhanced battlefield awareness.
-- BEOS/EOTS (Advanced optical Systems)
-- HMDS (Helmet Display System) .. only F-35 and TF-KAAN
-- Locking on to enemy aircraft from all directions
-- IRST Infrared Sensor
-- Artificial Intelligence Co-pilot
-- Pilot Health Tracking
-- DIRCM Laser countermeasure
-- 360° AESA Radar
-- 4 AESA radars will cover the hole TFX ( 2 on the wings, propulsion between the engines, and the nose)

1686408699470-jpeg.933617





2-- ) Unmanned Stealth Fighter Jet

USA : MQ-28
Turkiye : KIZILELMA


Bayraktar KIZILELMA
First flight : 2022
Mass production : 2025

Length: 14.7 m
Wingspan: 10 m
Height: 3.3 m
Max takeoff weight: 8,500 kg
Capacity: 1,500 kg
Maximum speed: 0.9 Mach
Cruise speed: 0.6 Mach
Combat range: 930 km
Endurance: 5-6 hours
Service ceiling: 14,000 m (45,000 ft)

KIZILELMA has same advanced characteristics as 5th-generation Fighters

-- High situational awareness with EOTS and AESA Radar
-- Stealth design featuring a low radar signature
-- Internal weapon bay for stealth flight capability
-- Smart fleet autonomy equipped with artificial intelligence

there will be 2 engined supersonic variant

Stealth capability , AESA Radar and 100+ km GOKDOGAN air to air missile to turn KIZILELMA into lethal platform

1686409734241-jpeg.933621




3--) Flying-wing stealth UCAV
USA : X-47B
UK : TARANIS
France : NEURON
Russia : S-70
China : CH-7
S.Korea : KUS-FC
Turkiye : ANKA-3


TAI ANKA-3
First flight : 2023
In service : 2025

SEAD/DEAD role
Strategic strike
Deep strike

The V-shaped aircraft does not have horizontal and vertical stabilisation to reduce its RCS

Length : 8.4 m
Wingspan : 12 m
MTOW : 7 tons
Payload : 1.200 kg
Speed : mach 0,7
Endurance : 10 hours
internal weapon stations

1686410376882-jpeg.933625





4--) Next gen Trainer and light Attack Aircraft
USA : T-7
S.Korea : T-50
Italy : M-346
China : JL-10
Russia : YAK-130
Turkiye : HURJET


TAI HURJET
First flight : 2023
In service : 2025

Length - 13.6 m
Height - 5.1 m
Wingspan - 9,5 m
-- maximum speed Mach 1.4
-- maximum altitude 45,000 ft
-- range 2222 km
-- with its 2721 kg payload

1686409510252-jpeg.933620





5--) 10+ tons heavy Attack Helicopter

USA : AH-64
Russia : KA-52 and MI-28
Turkiye : T-929


TAI T-929
First flight : 2023
In service : 2025

MTOW : 11.500 kg
Payload : 1.500 kg

MILDAR Millimeter wave fire control Radar
HEHSIS 360 degree Electronic Warfare Counter Measure System
DIRCM Infrared Counter Measure System
Target Detection System
Helicopter Obstacle Detection System
RF jammer
Modular Avionics Architecture
4 axis Autopilot
HELMET Integrated Display System

30 mm gun
16 x anti-Tank Missiles
2 x air to air Missiles

T-929 boasts three wing stations instead of two, which allows for the installation of up to 6 ammunition launchers

T-929 is capable of detecting and targeting objects using the Hunter helmet

1686561895733.jpeg

1682577881275-jpeg.926536





6-- Utility Helicopter with Turboshaft Engine Technology

USA : S-70 Black Hawk ( General Electric T700-GE-701D )
UK : AW159 Wildcat - Rolls-Royce Turbomeca RTM322
France : EC-725 ( Turboméca ( SAFRAN ) Makila 2A1 )
Russia : MI-38 ( Klimov TV7-117V )
China : Z-18 ( WZ-6C )
Turkiye : T-625 Gökbey ( TEI TS-1400 )


TAI T-625
First flight : 2018
In service : 2023

Length: 15.87 m
Crew : 12
Max takeoff weight: 6.050 kg
Maximum speed: 306 km/h
Range: 740 km .... 948 km (External fuel)
Endurance: 5 hours (External fuel)
Service ceiling: 6.069 m (20,000 ft)

1686411908239-jpeg.933629

Indigenous TEI TS-1400 turboshaft Engine
1686411954096-jpeg.933630





7--) High-altitude long-endurance (HALE) UCAV

USA : MQ-9
Israel : EITAN
China : Wing Loong-III
Turkiye : AKINCI


Bayraktar AKINCI
Length : 12,3 m
Height : 4,1 m
Wingspan : 20 m
MTOW : 5.500 kg
Max speed : 360 km/h
Combat range : 2.000+ km
Payload : 1350 kg
Endurance : 24 hours
Service ceiling : 40.000 feet

-- AESA Radar
-- SATCOM
-- Electronic Data Gathering ( ELINT / COMINT )
-- 6 multi-core Artificial Intelligence Computers

www.youtube.com

Dünyada İlk Kez Bir SİHA'dan Seyir Füzesi (Çakır) Ateşlendi

Roketsan, Çakır Seyir Füzesinin SİHA'dan Test Atışı Görüntülerini YayınladıDünyada ilk kez bir SİHA’dan seyir füzesi atıldı!Savunma Sanayii Başkanı Prof. Dr....
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
1686412293600-jpeg.933631





8-- High-altitude long range Air Defense System

USA : PATRIOT
Russia : S300 , S400
France-Italy : SAMP-T
China : HQ-9
Taiwan : Sky Bow II
Iran : BAVAR 373
Israel : DAVID's SLING
Turkiye : SIPER


Roketsan-Aselsan SIPER

Range : 100+ km block-1 and 150 km block-2
Altitude : 20+ km
--450 km AESA Radar

www.youtube.com

#SİPER Sahaya İnmeye Hazır

www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
1686412736905-jpeg.933636



HISAR-O Medium range Air Defense System
www.youtube.com

HİSAR-O+ ile Gök Vatan’ın savunması bizlere emanet!

•Savaş Uçakları ✅•Helikopterler ✅•İnsansız Hava Araçları ✅•Seyir Füzeleri ✅•Havadan Karaya Füzeler ✅#MilliSavunmaHİSAR #Roketsan 🇹🇷🚀
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
1686413340678-jpeg.933645



Turkiye develops GUMS Ballistic Missile Defense System for 2028

USA : THAAD
Russia : A-145
China : HQ-19
France-Italy : Aster 30 Block 2 BMD
Israel : ARROW-III
India : AAD
Turkiye : GUMS


BVR Air to Air Missile
USA : AIM-120
France : MICA , METEOR
Russia : R-77
China : PL-12 , PL-15
India : ASTRA
Taiwan : SKY SWORD-II
Japan : AAM-4
Israel : DERBY-ER
Turkiye : GOKDOGAN .. also GOKHAN ramjet powered long range Air to Air Missile

www.youtube.com

Milli hava-hava füzesi GÖKDOĞAN’ın, radar arayıcı başlıkla atışı yapıldı

SSB Başkanı Prof. Dr. İsmail Demir:“GÖKDOĞAN görülmeyeni de vuracak! GÖKTUĞ Projemiz kapsamında testleri süren milli hava-hava füzelerimizden GÖKDOĞAN Görüş ...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
1686413753393-png.933646





9 -- RAMJET and SCRAMJET ( Supersonic - Hypersonic Missiles )

TÜBİTAK SAGE Director Gürcan Okumuş:

" Development work on Ramjet and Scramjet Propulsion Systems within TÜBİTAK-SAGE continues at full speed. We have already brought Ramjet technology to a certain point, and we have already started to use it in existing projects. Scramjet, as you know, is a much more challenging technology. We continue to develop the technology with the laboratory-scale tests we are conducting at TÜBİTAK SAGE "

1686566300876.png

1686566331691.jpeg


Source
mavivatan.net

TÜBİTAK-SAGE | Söyleşi: TÜBİTAK-SAGE Enstitü Müdürü Gürcan Okumuş

TÜBİTAK SAGE Müdürü Gürcan Okumuş ile TÜBİTAK SAGE’nin devam eden projeleri ve gelecek vizyonu üzerine yaptığımız keyifli söyleşimiz… Keyifli okumalar.
mavivatan.net mavivatan.net





10 -- Radar Electronic Warfare System


-- KARASUKHA-4 ...Russia
-- SCORPİUS ... Israel
-- KORAL and REDET-II ... Turkiye

1686540202660-png.933939

1686540217809-png.933940



HAVASOJ Air Borne Stand off Jammer ( only a few Countries in the World )

Remote Electronic Support and Electronic Attack (ED / ET) capability project (HAVASOJ - Air Stand Off Jammer) in the air platform

Airborne SOJ will be produced for the purpose of detecting and diagnosing enemy communicationsystems and radars (air defense, early warning, etc.), finding their location, and mixing and deceiving these systems in order not to use them against friendly elements, especially in cross border operations

hydac9q2.jpg

1686540143930-png.933938

24y6vvss.jpg
 
