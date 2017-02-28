10 thousand crore taka ($1.18 billion) was looted from 4 financial institutions

27 Sep, 2020Prashanta Kumar Haldar and his cronies have removed at least Tk 10,200 crore from four financial institutions. These funds are transferred against the institution on paper in the name of loan through manipulation. This misdeed has taken place with the help of 25-30 people including some of the organizations. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has already questioned 19 of them. Besides, bank accounts of 83 people, including PK Haldar, have been seized so far on charges of being directly and indirectly involved in these scams.This information has come up in a report of the Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of Bangladesh Bank sent to the ACC. The four companies from which the money has been withdrawn are: Rs 2,500 crore from International Leasing and Financial Services Limited, Rs 3,000 crore from People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited, and Rs 2,500 crore from FAS Finance and Investment Limited (FA). Tk 1,200 crore and Tk 2,500 crore were removed from Reliance Finance Limited.The ACC is investigating allegations of embezzlement and smuggling out of the country in the name of loans against Prashant Kumar Haldar and others involved. ACC Deputy Director Gulshan Anwar Pradhan is in charge of this.According to sources, Prashanta Kumar Haldar started transferring money from financial institutions to paper companies in the name of loans in 2009 through manipulation while he was the MD of Reliance. Indirectly, Prashanta Kumar Haldar controlled the four companies. In 2014,Prashanta Kumar Haldar was the MD of NRB Global. Rashidul Haque, who was then the DMD of the company, later became the MD of International Leasing. During the ACC interrogation, Rashidul Haque gave some important information about money laundering and smuggling from those four institutions.Sources further said that a large portion of the said money was smuggled to several countries including Canada and Singapore. Work is underway to determine the amount of money being smuggled. It is estimated that more than a thousand crores of rupees have been smuggled. He invested the rest of the money illegally in the name of anonymous organizations, paper and fake organizations and relatives.More: