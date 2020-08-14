10 songs scientifically proven to make you happy

Ultimate playlist: 10 songs scientifically proven to make you happy | The Express Tribune The list is compiled by Dr. Jacob Jolij, a researcher in cognitive neuroscience. Get ready to jam out!

The list is compiled by Dr. Jacob Jolij, a researcher in cognitive neuroscience. Get ready to jam out!October 02, 2020If you ever had any doubt in music’s ability to uplift moods, you were wrong. Its power has been studied time and time again and according to Dr Jacob Jolij, a researcher in cognitive neuroscience, it can literally make you happier.Jolij has come up with a unique formula that can allegedly judge particular songs’ abilities to alter your brain chemicals and make you feel goodHis study was based on various criteria, from tempo, the positivity of the lyrics, and whether the song is in a major or a minor key, etc.He put together 10 songs that can uplift your mood by a notch, as per his unique formula. You might see the obvious irregularity here – the list only includes English songs. But, Jolij might be onto something as there really are some timeless classics on the list! As compiled from Vogue, here are six songs that have been proven to make you happy.was released in 1979 by Queen as a lead single for their 1978 albumIt features multi-track harmony vocals for the chorus lines, typical of the iconic British rockers.We’ve all danced and jived to this tune at least once in our lives and that’s why it’s so high up on this list! This Euro-pop classic was released by Swedish pop group Abba in 1976 and has been going strong since then.This 1966 smash hit by American rock band The Beach Boys was the costliest single at the time. That’s got something to do with it now being regarded as one of the finest works of the rock era.was released in 1983 as a part of Billy Joel’s ninth studio albumThe song revolves around a downtown man trying to woo a rich and beautiful socialite, always managing to get us grooving.was released in 1982 by rock band Survivor upon a special request by actor Sylvester Stallone to use it as the theme forfilm. It features Dave Bickler as the lead vocalist.Composed by Neil Diamond,was released in 1966 featuring Micky Dolenz to carry it through. The song was on the number one spot in the UK Singles Chart and various other countries too, including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Ireland.The first major song released by Cyndi Lauper as a solo artist,instantly put her on the map, winning her a Grammy for Best Video. The song is widely hailed as a feminist anthem.Regarded as Bon Jovi’s signature song by fans on numerous fan-voted lists,landed in at number one on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart in 1986.Gaynor’s ode to a devastating breakup landed her the top spot on charts asreached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1979. It remains one of her biggest hits.put Katrina and The Waves on the map as the lead single from their eponymous debut album. It topped charts in the US, UK, and Australia.