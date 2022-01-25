What's new

10 soldiers martyred as a group of terrorists attacked a military check post in Balochistan's Kech district.

I don't get it. How many Pakistani soldiers would have to die before our state would do anything about these terrorists in Balochistan

COAS is busy having meeting with Michael Oven while large scale attacks against check posts are happening continously in the largest province of the country. He is meeting former footballer instead of doing his job

Why Pakistan is such an impotent state? Why? Kahan sai aayi hai yeh buzdali? Kia buzdali hai yeh?
 
Retaliate with a attack on Indian military post in IOK.
How is India related to this incident? NDS is technically non-existent after talib takeover while India also closed all it's consulates for y'all to falsely claim Indian consulates housing RAW agents
 
How is India related to this incident? NDS is technically non-existent after talib takeover while India also closed all it's consulates for y'all to falsely claim Indian consulates housing RAW agents
Do you know 'Kalbhoshan' and in which area he was caught, that's how India is related to this incident.
 
World's 6th largest military is getting its rear side handed to it by chappal wearing charas smoking high on Marxist chutyapa ideology racist terrorists

What a disgrace this is. Shameful
 
Portraying some random businessman as a spy or terrorist is nothing new to ISI
The Lies never prevails, a guy with two Indian Passports and at the time of arrest was on IN payroll. All proven.
Indian version is rejected by Pakistan and the International Court of Justice.
 
How is India related to this incident? NDS is technically non-existent after talib takeover while India also closed all it's consulates for y'all to falsely claim Indian consulates housing RAW agents
RAW still has consulates in Iran and not to forget the weapon depots on eastern border.

And those hiding outside of Pakistan are still getting $$$$$ from RAW.

Portraying some random businessman as a spy or terrorist is nothing new to ISI
Random businesses with a false identity verified by British organisations. Yeah all blame on ISI not on Kalbushan/Hussain Mubarak Patel.
 
ina lila for the fallen but to be honest, they wasted the lives for those who don't deserve it.
Top brass & politicians don't care about the lives of Pakistani citizens.
 
