10 soldiers martyred as a group of terrorists attacked a military check post in Balochistan's Kech district.

I don't get it. How many Pakistani soldiers would have to die before our state would do anything about these terrorists in Balochistan



COAS is busy having meeting with Michael Oven while large scale attacks against check posts are happening continously in the largest province of the country. He is meeting former footballer instead of doing his job



Why Pakistan is such an impotent state? Why? Kahan sai aayi hai yeh buzdali? Kia buzdali hai yeh?