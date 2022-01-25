10 soldiers martyred as a group of terrorists attacked a military check post in Balochistan's Kech district.

jus_chillin
How is India related to this incident? NDS is technically non-existent after talib takeover while India also closed all it's consulates for y'all to falsely claim Indian consulates housing RAW agentsRetaliate with a attack on Indian military post in IOK.
Looks like it.Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon
Is she talking about the same incident?
The Lies never prevails, a guy with two Indian Passports and at the time of arrest was on IN payroll. All proven.
RAW still has consulates in Iran and not to forget the weapon depots on eastern border.How is India related to this incident? NDS is technically non-existent after talib takeover while India also closed all it's consulates for y'all to falsely claim Indian consulates housing RAW agents
Random businesses with a false identity verified by British organisations. Yeah all blame on ISI not on Kalbushan/Hussain Mubarak Patel.
A serving Naval commander is a random businesses man?