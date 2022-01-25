What's new

10 soldiers martyred, 1militant killed and 3 apprehended when BLF attacked military check post in Balochistan's Kech district

jus_chillin

jus_chillin

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
1,254
-1
1,664
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1486071992260472840
6EDCB207-6020-4C80-B84F-07082F596C99.jpeg
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
40,055
1
83,866
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I don't get it. How many Pakistani soldiers would have to die before our state would do anything about these terrorists in Balochistan

COAS is busy having meeting with Michael Oven while large scale attacks against check posts are happening continously in the largest province of the country. He is meeting former footballer instead of doing his job

Why Pakistan is such an impotent state? Why? Kahan sai aayi hai yeh buzdali? Kia buzdali hai yeh?
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
3,863
1
4,328
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Zapper said:
How is India related to this incident? NDS is technically non-existent after talib takeover while India also closed all it's consulates for y'all to falsely claim Indian consulates housing RAW agents
Click to expand...

Do you know 'Kalbhoshan' and in which area he was caught, that's how India is related to this incident.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
40,055
1
83,866
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
World's 6th largest military is getting its rear side handed to it by chappal wearing charas smoking high on Marxist chutyapa ideology racist terrorists

What a disgrace this is. Shameful
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
3,185
10
3,414
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Zapper said:
How is India related to this incident? NDS is technically non-existent after talib takeover while India also closed all it's consulates for y'all to falsely claim Indian consulates housing RAW agents
Click to expand...
RAW still has consulates in Iran and not to forget the weapon depots on eastern border.

And those hiding outside of Pakistan are still getting $$$$$ from RAW.

Zapper said:
Portraying some random businessman as a spy or terrorist is nothing new to ISI
Click to expand...
Random businesses with a false identity verified by British organisations. Yeah all blame on ISI not on Kalbushan/Hussain Mubarak Patel.
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2011
3,916
2
4,564
Country
Norway
Location
United Kingdom
ina lila for the fallen but to be honest, they wasted the lives for those who don't deserve it.
Top brass & politicians don't care about the lives of Pakistani citizens.
 
