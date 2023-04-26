10 security personnel, driver killed in Maoist IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada
The security personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed in an IED blast set off by Naxals in Dantewada's Arnapur. The jawans had gone there after getting inputs of presence of Naxalites in the region.ADVERTISEMENT
Jitendra Bahadur Singh
New Delhi,UPDATED: Apr 26, 2023 17:35 IST
Explosives had been planted on the road the Army vehicle had taken for its return. (Images: India Today)
By Jitendra Bahadur Singh: Ten personnel of Chhattisgarh's District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in were killed in a Naxal attack on Wednesday.
Security personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) had gone to Dantewada's Aranpur area after getting inputs of presence of Naxalites there.
They were on anti-Maoist operations in the area.
While returning from the area, the vehicle of the DRG forces became the target of an improvised explosive device (IED) attack by the Maoists.
Explosives had been planted on the road the vehicle had taken for its return. The area is located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur.
VISUALS FROM BLAST SPOT:
PERSONNEL KILLED IN BLAST IDENTIFIED:Ten security personnel and one driver who were killed in the blast were identified as: Joga Sodhi, Munna Ram Kadti, Santosh Tamo, Duglo Mandvi, Lakhmu Markam, Joga Kavasi, Hariram Mandavi, Raju Ram Kartam, Jayram Podiam, Jagdish Kavasi and drive Dhaniram Yadav.
Reacting to the incident, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to Twitter and said that the attack on DRG jawans was unfortunate and we all pay our respects to bereaved souls.
Speaking to reporters, Baghel said that the Naxals involved in the attack will not be spared. "There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared," he said.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chhatisgarh chief minister and took stock of the situation. Amit Shah also assured the chief minister of all possible help to deal with the situation.
Amit Shah, taking to Twitter, said that he was anguished by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh police at Dantewada and also extended his condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred Jawans.
Meanwhile, Chhattisgath IG Sundraj held a meeting of top officials over the attack. Several teams have reached the blast spot and the area has been cordoned off.
