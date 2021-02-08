What's new

10 Salient Features Of The National Broadband Policy 2021

10 Salient Features Of The National Broadband Policy 2021
The policy will help to generate $5 billion investment and $20 billion revenue by 2025.
By Kinza Zahra On Feb 8, 2021
0
Share
National Broadband Policy


Islamabad- The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MITT) has outlined ‘National Broadband Policy-2021′ targeting the contribution of digital and broadband development on the economy.

The draft policy also envisions an 8% contribution towards the GDP from digital and broadband development in the next four years.


One of the draft policy objectives is to ensure that 100% of the population living in tier-2 and tier-3 cities should access high-speed internet. Moreover, the facilitation of 75% of the internet users with digital bank accounts by 2025.

The policy aims at addressing the following challenges:
  1. The demand for affordable access to broadband for everyone.
  2. To address the challenges regarding the digital divide, particularly in unserved and underserved areas nationwide.
  3. Overcoming the difficulties in rolling out the required digital infrastructure and related investment models.
  4. Harmonization of existing tax regime on telecommunication services.
  5. Encouraging the development of local and relevant content and services.
  6. The need for upgraded and consistent broadband quality of service.
  7. Promoting the importance of digital trust over telecommunication networks to use digital technologies in all fields of life.
  8. To understand the impact of the internet on socio-cultural progress, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.
  9. Reducing barriers for investments applied on existing licensees and new investors in the telecom sector and promoting public-private partnerships.
  10. Adoption of Xth Generation technologies for improving the state of broadband infrastructure.
The user-centric policy drivers on which the National Broadband Policy institution – 2021 is laid have four major pillars.
The first pillar will focus on the digitally divided people who are yet to be digitally included. It will also provide guidelines regarding the use of existing fiber resources, facilitating infrastructure sharing, introducing national broadband networks, and its role in the sustainable development of broadband infrastructure.

The second pillar will help organize matters related to enhancing the use of the internet and market enablement. It includes a roadmap for service-based competition, review of licensing framework, and content management.

The third pillar will emphasize on the privacy and security of users consuming the internet.

The fourth and final pillar of the policy would benefit users by providing a transformational roadmap for legacy services and technologies. It also includes reviewing the role of different public sector organizations responsible for facilitating various telecommunication services.

Pakistan is still far behind in digitization.
First we need paypal alternative which should be accepted internationally.but i have doubts that if ever can make thing like this near future.
Our cell phone operators are thieves.full of lies and hidden charges they never mention.
Look like they have no competition with each other working like monopolies.
For digitization you have to bring down the rates of mobile Internet so everybody can use it.
 
