The bottom line - Why group tours are the best way to visit Iran

10 Reasons Why You Need to Visit Iran

There is a Persian saying which goes: "A guest is loved by God" and this is a true belief in Persian culture. As a tourist, you will sense the kindness of Iranian people toward foreigners. They love to receive you warmly in their country and you will constantly get invited to people's houses while traveling in Iran!

Whether you want to travel to Iran cheaply or lavishly, there will be limitless options. You can either accommodate in a 300-year-old luxurious palace or you can try backpacking and hitchhiking. In both cases, you will spend a lesser amount of money in comparison to other similar destinations.

In a geographically diverse land like Iran, you will have the chance to experience different climates. You can enjoy skiing in the slopes of Alborz mountains and lie on the warm, sunny beaches of Persian Gulf at the very same day by taking a short, domestic flight!

The name of Iran has always been intertwined with a very ancient history and its historical sites, myths, and legends excites any traveler. From the magnificent Persepolis to the oldest human settlements, all sites in Iran will bring you a sense of awe.

They say you can add an extra day to your life trying new food. When it comes to Persian cuisine, I completely agree with that! There are so many diverse flavors and tastes you can try in Iran and each one of them is unique.

Unlike what the media is trying to portrait, Iran is among the safest countries for travelers and it is not just an empty claim. Almost any tourist who travels to Iran is astonished by the safety of this country.

Iran has a fairly well-developed, inexpensive transportation system. As well as the paved road system, you can easily travel by train or plane.

For almost all types of travelers, Iran has something to offer. If you are interested in culture, Iran will be your heaven. If you are into art, the architecture and the museums will satisfy you and for nature lovers, Iran has some of the most breathtaking natural attractions.

If you walk in one of the largest adobe cities of the world or chill out in a dreamy Persian garden, you may feel that you are a part of a very old legend. Although modernity is transforming the appearance of different cities in Iran, there are still places which have preserved their unique style.

Iran is totally different from other countries in the middle east. Once you are here, you will discover it for yourself and I guarantee you it will worth a try!